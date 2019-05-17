OnePlus 7 Pro goes on sale in India: Price, offers, features, specifications

The recently launched OnePlus 7 Pro has now gone on sale in India. Though the sale kicked off yesterday, it was restricted to Amazon Prime members. Today, the sale has been thrown open to everyone. If you’re in the market for the latest OnePlus flagship device, read on to find out everything about sale.

OnePlus 7 Pro price in India, offers

The OnePlus 7 Pro has been launched in India in three variants. The base model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM is priced at Rs 48,999. The mid model with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 52,999. The top model with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM is priced at Rs 57,999. It is worth noting that buyers will only be able to buy the Mirror Grey color variant today via Amazon India. The Nebula Blue color will go on sale from May 28, while the Almond color variant will go on sale sometime in June.

As for offers, OnePlus has tied up with Reliance Jio to give buyers benefits worth Rs 9,300. Of this, Rs 5,400 will be provided in the form of cashback vouchers via the MyJio app. The remaining Rs 3,900 will offered via discounts worth Rs 2,000 or 20 percent on purchases being made through Zoomcar and Rs 1,550 off on flight tickets and hotel bookings. Buyers will also be able to avail benefits of ‘Jio Beyond Speed’ offer. These include 15 percent discount on bus bookings, and Rs 350 discount on minimum spends of Rs 1,699 through Chumbak. OnePlus also announced that the benefits of those who pre-booked the OnePlus smartphone has been extended till May 31.

OnePlus 7 Pro features, specifications

Talking about specifications, the OnePlus 7 Pro sports a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset paired with Adreno 640 GPU. The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W Warp Charge support. On the software front, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS 9.5 out-of-the-box.

For photography, the OnePlus 7 Pro is equipped with a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture, a 16-megapixel second sensor with f/2.2 aperture and ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens.