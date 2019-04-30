comscore
  OnePlus 7 Pro sketch appears in full-page newspaper ad with more teasers
OnePlus 7 Pro sketch appears in full-page newspaper ad with more teasers

The last page of the newspaper also had engineering sketch of the OnePlus 7 Pro which reveals a triple-camera setup, a USB-C port, a large battery, pop-up selfie camera and the missing 3.5mm headphone jack. The OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G will make their debut on May 14 in New York at 11:00 AM EDT. The simultaneous launch event will take place in Europe as well as India at 8:15 PM IST.

  Published: April 30, 2019 9:47 AM IST
Ahead of the official unveiling on May 14, the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro has now appeared in a two-page newspaper advertisement somewhere in the US. The company recently released a video teaser of the OnePlus 7 Pro confirming its name and triple-rear camera setup, but now in the print ad OnePlus has teased away more details of the upcoming device.

As noted by OnePlus in a front page ad in The New York Times newspaper, the OnePlus 7 Pro will come with “no bells & whistles”, “no bezel”, “no notch”, “no app lag”, “no bloatware”, “no price tag of $2000” and “no random music”, reports Gizmochina. The last page of the newspaper also had engineering sketch of the OnePlus 7 Pro which reveals a triple-camera setup, a USB-C port, a large battery, pop-up selfie camera and the missing 3.5mm headphone jack.

A few renders have already dropped hint on what could be the possible design of the OnePlus phones. If rumors and leaks are to believed, the triple-camera setup on the back of OnePlus 7 Pro might include a massive 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel with an f/2.4 telephoto sensor (3x zoom), and a 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor.

Earlier, OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau in an interview confirmed OnePlus 7 Pro will offer 5G experience and new display tech. On the other hand, OnePlus 7 could remain same as the OnePlus 6T with waterdrop notch display and dual-rear camera setup. Although, the specifications upgrade is definitely on the cards.

OnePlus has already revealed the launch date of the upcoming OnePlus 7 series. The OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G will make their debut on May 14 in New York at 11:00 AM EDT. The simultaneous launch event will take place in Europe as well as India at 8:15 PM IST.

In India, the OnePlus 7 series will be exclusive to Amazon. The e-commerce website has put an official listing, the ‘Notify Me’ page,, for the OnePlus 7 series launch for May 14. OnePlus has also started selling entry vouchers for the launch event for fans to attend India event. These are now available from OnePlus India website. The early tickets/ vouchers will cost Rs 999 in India like last year.

