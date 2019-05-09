OnePlus 7 Pro sneak peak leaves Indian gamers amazed by its performance

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will be officially launched on May 14, and the company is leaving no stone unturned to generate hype for the device. In partnership with its online retail partner Amazon India, the company is running a quiz asking shoppers on the platform to guess the complete specifications. In some countries, it is running full page ads in newspapers about the specifications and now the company has given an early preview of the smartphone to gamers in India. The company has posted a video sharing their reactions and as you would expect, most of them are surprised by its performance.

The video starts with a message saying, “We gave India’s top gamers an exclusive sneak peak of the OnePlus 7 Pro”, and then introduces four gamers – MortaL, RakaZone, RaV3n and Manasvivi. The first reactions of these gamers are that OnePlus 7 Pro is sleek and one gamer appreciates the new color. This could be an attempt by the company to confirm the leaks that OnePlus 7 Pro will come in Nebula Blue, Mirror Grey, and Almond color this year. OnePlus is likely moving away from black finish for its smartphones this year.

The video also shows the surround sound without earphones and it is not clear whether we are looking at front-facing stereo speakers. However, the main motive of this video is to show gaming performance, and all the four gamers seem to be impressed by the performance of OnePlus 7 Pro. “My emulator doesn’t give me this experience,” one gamer says looking at the device, which has been blurred in the video. The gamers add that they don’t see any frame drops and claim that gaming performance is better than on their PC. Another gamer jumps the gun and claims that she is going to buy the device and start streaming from OnePlus 7 Pro.

The video is a fitting way to tell mobile gamers around the world that a new performance behemoth is on the way. The leaks so far show that OnePlus 7 Pro will be all about “fast and smooth” performance. It is expected to achieve unmatched performance by using Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 mobile platform coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The smooth aspect of the device is expected to be handled by a new 6.64-inch Quad HD+ curved AMOLED display with a faster 90Hz refresh rate.

The display should make it easier to play games that support playback at 60 frames per second. The display has already received A+ rating from DisplayMate, and is also HDR10+ compliant. The leaked specifications of the device claim that it will feature triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. In the video, one of the gamers ask, “Where is the camera?” confirming the pop-up selfie camera. The OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to feature a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and will have a pop-up mechanism similar to Oppo F11 Pro.

OnePlus 7 Pro will debut with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box, and is expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone will also support 30W Warp Charge for fast charging the smartphone. The leaks so far claim that OnePlus 7 Pro will start at Rs 49,999 in India, making it one of the most smartphone from the company yet.