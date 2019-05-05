OnePlus 7 Pro specifications leaked; to be available on Croma from May 17

OnePlus seems to be gearing up to launch its latest flagship smartphone lineup, the much anticipated OnePlus 7 Series. As we all know, the company is set to reveal the details about the new devices at its global launch event on May 14th, 2019. However, just about a week before the official launch of the series, it looks detailed specifications of the OnePlus 7 has leaked online. The latest leaked information seems to confirm what was previously reported. However, to recap, the OnePlus 7 Pro will come with a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display along with 90Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution without any notch.

The OnePlus 7 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC and will sport up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It is worth noting that the storage will be UFS 3.0, the latest Universal Flash Storage protocol that is currently only available in the previously revealed Samsung Galaxy Fold. In terms of the camera specifications, the smartphone will come with a triple camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and an f/1.6 aperture with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with OIS, 2x telephoto lens and an f/2.2 aperture and the third sensor will sport 16-megapixel resolution with an ultra-wide lens.

Talking about the front camera, the device will come with a 16-megapixel sensor that will be housed in the pop-up mechanism. Other specifications include an in-display optical fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge fast charging technology. The leaked information also states that the device will be available at Croma stores across India starting from May 17th, 2019 which is just 3 days after the official launch of the device.

The leaked information also stated that OnePlus may put the regular and somewhat cheaper OnePlus 7 on sale after the Pro variant. All this information was revealed by Ishan Agarwal on his Twitter account. The specifications seem to be similar to what Twitter user Max J posted on his Twitter handle @Samsung_News_ about two weeks back. This comes around the same time when OnePlus posted a teaser tweet indicating that the OnePlus 7 Series will be “Smooth and Silky” which is given considering the top-end specifications in the devices. As previously reported, the pricing of the OnePlus 7 Pro lineup has already leaked online indicating that the smartphone will start from Rs 49,999.