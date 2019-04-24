OnePlus 7 Pro 'The Lab' announced; gives fans a chance to review the device before official launch

Yesterday, OnePlus finally confirmed the launch date of the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones. Both the devices will make their debut on May 14. The smartphones will be available for purchase via Amazon India. Now, as usual, the Chinese company has announced ‘The Lab’ program for its upcoming flagship. If you are unaware of this, the program lets a bunch of users get their hands on the forthcoming OnePlus device before the official launch event.

Additionally, one gets a chance to test the device and share inputs with the company. If you are interested in ‘The Lab’ program, you can head over the OnePlus forums and sign-up. Do note that the company is accepting applications until May 3, at 8:00PM EDT. This further suggests that you have around 9 days. Moreover, OnePlus will announce 15 winners on May 9, who will be getting the latest OnePlus 7 Pro handset.

“Upon receiving the device, your obligation will be to publish a detailed, constructive, unbiased and unfiltered review on our community forum. The purpose of your review is to help other users gain a deeper understanding of our brand-new flagship, so we also expect you to engage with our community by responding to their comments or questions,” reads The Lab terms and conditions.

“After 6 days of internal voting, we will announce the winners on 20:00 ET, May 9. The winners will be the first to receive a brand-new OnePlus 7 Pro around the world. They’ll be featured on our social handles, sharing about their journey with OnePlus 7 Pro with our community around the globe,” the forum further stated.

Besides, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already confirmed that the “Pro” version of the OnePlus 7 will offer users 5G experience and new display technology. The device is said to come with Quad HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. Several leaks and rumors hinted that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature three cameras at the back and a pop-up selfie camera mechanism. It is said to pack a 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30W fast charging tech.