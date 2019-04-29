OnePlus 7 Pro to feature a 48MP primary camera with 3x optical zoom; here are some samples

OnePlus 7 series is all set to launch on May 14th, 2019 with multiple devices, likely the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and the much anticipated 5G version. With the launch date approaching, a number of leaks have made their way online. However, in all the leak frenzy, new information has just hit the internet regarding the camera set up on the OnePlus 7 Pro. According to a detailed report outlining the “an early hands-on” with the device, the OnePlus 7 Pro will come with 3x zoom and a 48-megapixel primary sensor. This adds on to a previous teaser hinting that the device will come with triple camera setup.

The hands-on was posted by Wired which confirms some of the rumors about the OnePlus 7 series. According to the report, the regular OnePlus 7 is likely to be the updated version of the OnePlus 6T while OnePlus 7 Pro is likely to aim at a more premium segment along with a 5G variant. It noted that the OnePlus 7 Pro that they tested was “near final” but pre-production model. As part of the “hands-on”, Simon Liu, the Imaging director at OnePlus issued a statement adding, “From a pro photographer’s point of view, one of the main differences with a smartphone is the optical zoom.”

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

Liu went on to add, “On our previous phones, we wanted to maintain a nice phone body that wasn’t too thick, and to make sure the lens didn’t stick out too much. In this case, the users’ input on forums helped me to get these features onto the phone. But we tried to find the balance over the entire phone experience.”. The report did note that this is not the first OnePlus device to sport a zoom but this time the OnePlus 7 Pro comes with “real zoom” instead of a hybrid digital zoom assisted 2X zoom that we initially saw in OnePlus 5.

The camera interface on the software side of this is not that different from what we have seen in the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T devices as the company has focused on maintaining the simple user interface. It noted that OnePlus 7 Pro can’t beat the 5X zoom or even the crazy 50X zoom that we saw in Huawei P30 Pro as the zoomed images have less detail, more noise, and less contrast in the mid-tones. OnePlus has also added a 10x digital zoom in the software for those who may require the option along with stabilization.

The “hands-on” also stated that the OnePlus 7 Pro does not come with a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor. Liu also stated, “We’re bringing a lot more clarity and density to our pictures. Our pictures are a lot more detailed compared to our previous phones.” The report also noted that OnePlus does not seem to go the route of noise reduction in order to preserve the details in 3x zoomed images.

Talking about the 48-megapixel primary camera, OnePlus has oped for pixel binning to create 12-megapixel images from the 48-megapixel camera sensor and there is no option to capture 48-megapixel images. OnePlus has also improved the HDR processing with the new smartphone resulting in more natural looking images. In addition to that, the device also comes with improvements in portrait mode and night mode.