OnePlus 7 Pro triple-camera teased ahead of May 14 launch

To keep the hype going, OnePlus has now teased away OnePlus 7 Pro’s triple rear camera on Twitter. On Thursday, the company shared a small video teaser of the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro showcasing vertically aligned triple-camera module similar to OnePlus 6T but with an extra lens. It noted “Bells and whistles make noise. We make phones. #OnePlus7Pro.”

It’s not the first time that OnePlus has confirmed the Pro variant. Earlier, OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau also spoke to The Verge, and confirmed OnePlus 7 Pro will offer 5G experience and new display tech. The company has also hinted that the next-generation OnePlus device will offer a “Fast and Smooth” experience. Emphasizing more on the display, which has been confirmed via Twitter noting, “Indeed, our new product will utilize all-new display technology.” The Chinese company is teasing the OnePlus 7 series with a tagline “Go beyond the speed.”

If rumors and leaks are to believed, the OnePlus 7 Pro’s triple-camera setup could include a massive 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel with an f/2.4 telephoto sensor (3x zoom), and a 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. Moreover, the OnePlus 7 Pro is said to come with a pop-up selfie camera mechanism. It is expected to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset under the hood. It is likely to sport massive 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB internal storage option.

On the other hand, OnePlus 7 could remain the same as the OnePlus 6T with waterdrop notch display and dual-rear camera setup. Although, the specifications upgrade is definitely on the cards. A few renders have already dropped hint on what could be the possible design of the upcoming OnePlus phones.

OnePlus has already revealed the launch date of the upcoming OnePlus 7 series. The OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G will make their debut on May 14 in New York at 11:00 AM EDT. The simultaneous launch event will take place in Europe as well as India at 8:15 PM IST.

In India, the OnePlus 7 series will be exclusive to Amazon. The e-commerce website has put an official listing, the ‘Notify Me’ page, for the OnePlus 7 series launch for May 14. OnePlus has also started selling entry vouchers for the launch event for fans to attend India event. These are now available from OnePlus India website. The early tickets/ vouchers will cost Rs 999 in India like last year.