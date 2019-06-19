OnePlus has just rolled out a new software update for its OnePlus 7 Pro devices in the market. The company has added a number of optimizations along with updated Android security patch in this new update. This update brings the software version of OnePlus 7 Pro devices up to OxygenOS 9.5.8. In a similar line, the build number of the update showcases Oxygen OS 9.5.8.GM21AA. Similar to past OxygenOS updates, the company announced the roll out in a dedicate post on OnePlus Forums also with a changelog.

OnePlus 7 Pro Update: OxygenOS 9.5.8 changelog

According to the forum post, OnePlus has made improvements to the operating system with a number of fixes. The highlight of these changes is likely to be the inclusion of May 2019 Android security patch. Beyond the updated Android security patch, the update also brings optimizations to touch sensitivity on the display. The company also improve the compatibility on OnePlus 7 Pro with third-party Type-C headphones along with general system bug fixes and improvements. OnePlus also claims to have improved the audio quality of phone calls with the help of this update.

Moving beyond the system, the changelog also revealed a camera fix. According to the details, this new OnePlus 7 Pro Update has fixed an issue with the pop-up camera. Before this update, the pop-up front camera opened during an incoming video call when the screen was off or locked. In addition to this, OnePlus staff member Manu J ask encouraged users to submit feedback regarding the new update. Manu added that users can use the new Feedback tool in the OxygenOS to submit new bug reports or suggestions.

The company also revealed that the update will be rolled out in a staged manner. This means that the update will only reach a small number of users on the first day. After this is done, OnePlus will monitor its communication channels for any complaints or bug reports related to the new update. In case of reports about a serious system breaking bug that managed to slip past developers, OnePlus will halt the update roll out to fix the problem. However, if everything works as intended, the company will go ahead with a wider rollout of the update. This method ensures that not all OnePlus 7 Pro devices receive a problematic update at the same time.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro Price 48999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 OS Android 9 Pie Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh

