comscore OnePlus 7 Pro update rolling out for users in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7 Pro update rolling out with a bunch of camera improvements
News

OnePlus 7 Pro update rolling out with a bunch of camera improvements

News

An update for the OnePlus 7 Pro brings with it improvements to the smartphone's display. More importantly though, the update introduces a bunch of improvements to the camera.

  • Published: June 7, 2019 10:11 AM IST
OnePlus 7 Pro (14)

The OnePlus 7 Pro is receiving a software update, which brings with it a bunch of improvements. The update focuses on improving the touch sensitivity of the smartphone’s display. Additionally, it also brings a host of improvements to the camera. Read on to find out everything about this new OnePlus 7 Pro update.

OnePlus 7 Pro update details

OnePlus 7 Pro users should be receiving a notification about OxygenOS update version 9.5.7. The stable update is about 127MB in size. A look at the changelog reveals that the update optimizes the double tap to wake feature, and also fixes issues with the Ambient Display. There are also improvements to the audio quality of voice calls from third-party apps, and the touch sensitivity of the screen.

The biggest focus of the update however is on the OnePlus 7 Pro’s cameras. While the flagship smartphone has received rave reviews, its cameras have left users far from satisfied. And to improve that, OnePlus has been rather quick to roll out an update.

The company has improved the camera’s overall contrast and color performance, white balance, and improved the accuracy and stability of auto focusing. It has fixed an issue where some users complained about seeing greenish tones while shooting in low light conditions. Also fixed is the issue of noise in some HDR scenes. The ultra-wide sensor gets improved contrast and color saturation, as well as, improved clarity and noise reduction in low light scenes. The telephoto lens too has seen an improvement in clarity and noise reduction. Lastly, OnePlus has improved clarity and color of Nightscape, and also brightness and clarity in extreme low light scene of Nightscape.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

OnePlus 7 Pro price in India, features, specifications

The OnePlus 7 Pro is the most expensive flagship smartphone in the company’s relatively young history. Prices start at Rs 48,999 for the 128GB variant, and go up to Rs 57,999 for the 256GB variant. OnePlus has also partnered with Reliance Jio to offer subscribers with benefits worth Rs 9,300. One can also get up to 70 percent guaranteed exchange value from Servify, as well as Rs 2,000 cashback on SBI.

As for features and specifications, the OnePlus 7 Pro sports a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. At the back is a triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 7, 2019 10:11 AM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS update rolling out
News
OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS update rolling out
Google Stadia will launch in November with 31 games

Gaming

Google Stadia will launch in November with 31 games

Oppo Reno series to go on sale in India today

News

Oppo Reno series to go on sale in India today

Poco F1 gets a big discount for a limited time

Deals

Poco F1 gets a big discount for a limited time

2019 Women's World Cup gets Google Doodle

News

2019 Women's World Cup gets Google Doodle

Sponsored

Most Popular

Nokia 2.2 First Impressions

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS update rolling out

Oppo Reno series to go on sale in India today

2019 Women's World Cup gets Google Doodle

Vodafone RED postpaid plans now offer multiple connections

Realme 3 Pro kernel source code and bootloader unlock available now

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS update rolling out

News

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS update rolling out
OnePlus 7 gets its first software update

News

OnePlus 7 gets its first software update
OnePlus 6,6T get new stable OxygenOS updates

News

OnePlus 6,6T get new stable OxygenOS updates
OnePlus 7 sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

OnePlus 7 sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers
Redmi K20 Series won't be called Poco in India

News

Redmi K20 Series won't be called Poco in India

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom की भारत में सेल आज से, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Women's World Cup 2019 का आगाज आज से, जानें Google के डूडल में क्या है खास

Poco F1 Deal: Poco F1 यहां मिल रहा है 2,000 रुपये सस्ता, जानें ऑफर

वाटरड्रॉप नॉच के साथ भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Nokia 2.2 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi ने Mi.com पर शुरू की Express Delivery, एक दिन में डिलीवर हो जाएगा प्रॉडक्ट

News

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS update rolling out
News
OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS update rolling out
Oppo Reno series to go on sale in India today

News

Oppo Reno series to go on sale in India today
2019 Women's World Cup gets Google Doodle

News

2019 Women's World Cup gets Google Doodle
Vodafone RED postpaid plans now offer multiple connections

News

Vodafone RED postpaid plans now offer multiple connections
Realme 3 Pro kernel source code and bootloader unlock available now

News

Realme 3 Pro kernel source code and bootloader unlock available now