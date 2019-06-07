The OnePlus 7 Pro is receiving a software update, which brings with it a bunch of improvements. The update focuses on improving the touch sensitivity of the smartphone’s display. Additionally, it also brings a host of improvements to the camera. Read on to find out everything about this new OnePlus 7 Pro update.

OnePlus 7 Pro update details

OnePlus 7 Pro users should be receiving a notification about OxygenOS update version 9.5.7. The stable update is about 127MB in size. A look at the changelog reveals that the update optimizes the double tap to wake feature, and also fixes issues with the Ambient Display. There are also improvements to the audio quality of voice calls from third-party apps, and the touch sensitivity of the screen.

The biggest focus of the update however is on the OnePlus 7 Pro’s cameras. While the flagship smartphone has received rave reviews, its cameras have left users far from satisfied. And to improve that, OnePlus has been rather quick to roll out an update.

The company has improved the camera’s overall contrast and color performance, white balance, and improved the accuracy and stability of auto focusing. It has fixed an issue where some users complained about seeing greenish tones while shooting in low light conditions. Also fixed is the issue of noise in some HDR scenes. The ultra-wide sensor gets improved contrast and color saturation, as well as, improved clarity and noise reduction in low light scenes. The telephoto lens too has seen an improvement in clarity and noise reduction. Lastly, OnePlus has improved clarity and color of Nightscape, and also brightness and clarity in extreme low light scene of Nightscape.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

OnePlus 7 Pro price in India, features, specifications

The OnePlus 7 Pro is the most expensive flagship smartphone in the company’s relatively young history. Prices start at Rs 48,999 for the 128GB variant, and go up to Rs 57,999 for the 256GB variant. OnePlus has also partnered with Reliance Jio to offer subscribers with benefits worth Rs 9,300. One can also get up to 70 percent guaranteed exchange value from Servify, as well as Rs 2,000 cashback on SBI.

As for features and specifications, the OnePlus 7 Pro sports a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. At the back is a triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.