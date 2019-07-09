OnePlus continues to roll out software updates for its smartphones at a decent pace. The latest smartphone to get an update is the flagship OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 update is rolling out, and here’s a look at everything that is new.

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS update details

While it is incremental in nature, OnePlus describes OxygenOS 9.5.9 as a ‘Yuuge’ update. On the system side of things, it introduces June 2019 Android security patch. As is the norm, there are also a bunch of general bug fixes and improvements. The improvements focus on improving the overall user experience on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Let’s start with the cameras. OnePlus has improved the performance when switching between the front and back cameras. It has also improved the speed of auto-focus. The company also says that photo quality for 48-megapixel JPGs should be better in Pro mode. Furthermore, “advanced” photo stitching is now used with Panorama mode.

Apart from this, OnePlus 7 Pro users should see smoother visual effects, and also improved touch sensitivity. OnePlus has also optimized the sensitivity of automatic brightness, and auto-switch of display resolution. Haptic feedback has also been optimized for the keyboard and adjusted for third-party app notifications.

Lastly, the company has introduced a feature called Face Unlock Assistive Lighting. This feature can be enabled by heading over to Settings -> Security & lock screen -> Face Unlock -> Face Unlock assistive lighting. It has also increased sound enhancement for OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. This setting can be found under Sound & vibration -> Dolby Atmos -> Earphone Adjustment -> Earphone Sound Enhancement.

OnePlus 7 Pro price in India, features, specifications

The OnePlus 7 series made its debut in India back in May. Prices for the OnePlus 7 Pro start at Rs 48,999. This is for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is also a 256GB storage variant with 12GB RAM, which costs Rs 59,999.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro Price 48999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 OS Android 9 Pie Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh