comscore OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS update: Price in India, features | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7 Pro update rolling out with touchscreen, camera improvements and more
News

OnePlus 7 Pro update rolling out with touchscreen, camera improvements and more

News

OnePlus 7 Pro is receiving the OxygenOS 9.5.9 update. The changelog is quite long with the update focused on improving the smartphone’s overall user experience.

  • Published: July 9, 2019 9:41 AM IST
OnePlus 7 Pro (14)

OnePlus continues to roll out software updates for its smartphones at a decent pace. The latest smartphone to get an update is the flagship OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 update is rolling out, and here’s a look at everything that is new.

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS update details

While it is incremental in nature, OnePlus describes OxygenOS 9.5.9 as a ‘Yuuge’ update. On the system side of things, it introduces June 2019 Android security patch. As is the norm, there are also a bunch of general bug fixes and improvements. The improvements focus on improving the overall user experience on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Let’s start with the cameras. OnePlus has improved the performance when switching between the front and back cameras. It has also improved the speed of auto-focus. The company also says that photo quality for 48-megapixel JPGs should be better in Pro mode. Furthermore, “advanced” photo stitching is now used with Panorama mode.

Apart from this, OnePlus 7 Pro users should see smoother visual effects, and also improved touch sensitivity. OnePlus has also optimized the sensitivity of automatic brightness, and auto-switch of display resolution. Haptic feedback has also been optimized for the keyboard and adjusted for third-party app notifications.

Lastly, the company has introduced a feature called Face Unlock Assistive Lighting. This feature can be enabled by heading over to Settings -> Security & lock screen -> Face Unlock -> Face Unlock assistive lighting. It has also increased sound enhancement for OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. This setting can be found under Sound & vibration -> Dolby Atmos -> Earphone Adjustment -> Earphone Sound Enhancement.

OnePlus 7 Pro price in India, features, specifications

The OnePlus 7 series made its debut in India back in May. Prices for the OnePlus 7 Pro start at Rs 48,999. This is for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is also a 256GB storage variant with 12GB RAM, which costs Rs 59,999.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro
Price 48999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 9, 2019 9:41 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more
thumb-img
News
OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue to go on sale from July 15; price, and specifications
thumb-img
News
Realme X Flipkart launch teased with design details, more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M30s leaked live images dual cameras and more

Editor's Pick

Honor 9X Pro to launch with triple rear camera setup
News
Honor 9X Pro to launch with triple rear camera setup
OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 update rolling out

News

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 update rolling out

BSNL extends its 2.21GB free daily data offer till October

News

BSNL extends its 2.21GB free daily data offer till October

Android Q Beta 5 will reveal new Google Assistant gesture hint and more

News

Android Q Beta 5 will reveal new Google Assistant gesture hint and more

Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

News

Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Honor 9X Pro to launch with triple rear camera setup

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 update rolling out

BSNL extends its 2.21GB free daily data offer till October

Android Q Beta 5 will reveal new Google Assistant gesture hint and more

Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 update rolling out

News

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 update rolling out
Android Q Beta 5 will reveal new Google Assistant gesture hint and more

News

Android Q Beta 5 will reveal new Google Assistant gesture hint and more
OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue to go on sale from July 15; price, and specifications

News

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue to go on sale from July 15; price, and specifications
Vivo V1921A with 48MP camera spotted on TENAA

News

Vivo V1921A with 48MP camera spotted on TENAA
Asus Zenfone 5 Lite getting Android 9 Pie update

News

Asus Zenfone 5 Lite getting Android 9 Pie update

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi K20 Series Alpha Sale: Xiaomi Redmi K20 और K20 Pro 12 जुलाई से यहां होंगे प्री-बुकिंग के लिए उपलब्ध

Mi Days Sale Last Day : शाओमी के इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही हैं शानदार डील्स, आखिरी दिन आज

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue वेरिएंट 15 July से बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

PUBG Mobile का Season 8 Beta वर्जन हुआ रिलीज, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

Paytm Postpaid Offer: 37 दिनों के लिए बिना ब्याज मिलेगा क्रेडिट, ऐसे करें रजिस्टर

News

Honor 9X Pro to launch with triple rear camera setup
News
Honor 9X Pro to launch with triple rear camera setup
OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 update rolling out

News

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 update rolling out
BSNL extends its 2.21GB free daily data offer till October

News

BSNL extends its 2.21GB free daily data offer till October
Android Q Beta 5 will reveal new Google Assistant gesture hint and more

News

Android Q Beta 5 will reveal new Google Assistant gesture hint and more
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

News

Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more