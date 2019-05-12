OnePlus 7 Pro used by pro photographer to click cover image of National Geographic Magazine

The Chinese premium smartphone company OnePlus is going gung ho about the OnePlus 7 series launch on May 14. Previously the company collaborated with the world’s leading internet entertainment service, Netflix, partnered to release two posters of the upcoming second season of Sacred Games original series besides being used to shoot the covers for Harper’s Bazaar and GQ magazines. And now the company has also revealed the cover of the iconic Nat Geo magazine’s US edition which is a beautiful North American vista has been shot on the OnePlus 7 Pro and it demonstrates the camera capabilities of the upcoming device.

The photograph was shot by professional photographers and the cover also marks the first time a OnePlus smartphone has been used to shoot the cover of a National Geographic cover. The July 2019 issue of the National Geographic Magazine, OnePlus collaborated with Nat Geo to test the OnePlus 7 Pro’s camera in diverse scenes. OnePlus and Nat Geo’s team chose three of the world’s most renowned photographers for the task of finding an American landscape worthy of being the cover of the magazine. Hence Andy Bardon, Carlton Ward Jr. and Krystle Wright were chosen for the task. This also marks the first time a Nat Geo magazine will have a cover shot on a smartphone camera.

Krystle Wright, one of the National Geographic photographers said that, With the OnePlus 7 Pro, you have a whole camera bag in your pocket which is what has allowed us to be able to shoot a whole magazine issue on a smartphone.

OnePlus is expected to launch two new smartphones, the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, next week. The company is mostly teasing and seems more focused on the OnePlus 7 Pro, which is expected to feature a pop-up selfie camera and an AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to feature a 6.64-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 mobile platform, triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. It is said to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and support 30W Warp Charge. It is rumored to come in Nebula Blue, Mirror Grey and Almond color options.

The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, will be could be an incremental upgrade over its predecessor. It is said to feature a 6.2-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage. It is tipped to boasts of a dual rear camera setup and the front camera will be housed inside the notch, similar to OnePlus 6T. It will pack a larger 4,150mAh battery and support 30W Warp charge. Both the devices are expected to run Android 9 Pie out of the box and sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus 7 series smartphones will make their debut next week on Tuesday, May 14 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre in India at 8:15 PM IST. The simultaneous launch event will take place in Europe and New York at 11:00 AM EDT.