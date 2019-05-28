comscore
  OnePlus 7 Pro users reporting high-pitched noise from the ear piece on phone calls
OnePlus 7 Pro users reporting high-pitched noise from the ear piece on phone calls

OnePlus 7 Pro has been one of the most prominent flagship launches this year, but it has had its share of issues as well. OnePlus 7 Pro users have complained about the smartphone image quality, ghost touches, and now noise in the earpiece.

  Published: May 28, 2019 12:27 PM IST
For all the ripple that the OnePlus 7 Pro created after the launch the smartphone seems to have some issues as well. The smartphone has received critical acclaim for bringing new features like triple rear camera setup, more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform, design similar to Samsung Galaxy S10+, and a 90Hz Quad HD+ display that sets a new benchmark for Android smartphones. But like we said before the smartphone has its set of issues as user previously have complained about the camera quality and “ghost touches” as well.

And now it seems that people are experiencing a high pitched noise from the earpiece while on calls. Users reported this issue on the OnePlus forum, and it seems OnePlus is working on a solution. Previously with the ‘Ghost touch’ issues users kept facing random touch events that take place at the top of the screen without user input. There have been multiple reports about the issue and OnePlus Forum has been flooded by users complaining that the issue occurs while on an app or typing on the keyboard. Apparently while typing the phone ends up tapping something at the very top of the screen. The issue is random and not all the OnePlus 7 Pro users are affected by it. However, those who have faced the issue, claim that it renders the top left or top right of the display unresponsive to touch until they turn the screen off  and on again.

OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue color variant sale in India today at 12PM: Price, specifications, availability

OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue color variant sale in India today at 12PM: Price, specifications, availability

While it is random, the issue seems to affect some devices worse than others. There have been reports citing that CPU-Z is one of the apps to test if your device is suffering from ghost touch issues. The CPU-Z app reportedly triggers ghost touches frequently and some believe that it is a software issue and not a hardware problem, which means that OnePlus can fix it with an OxygenOS update for the smartphone.

OnePlus has neither acknowledged nor confirmed the issue just yet but it remains unclear whether it is a software or a hardware issue. It could be a software bug affecting a small set of devices that OnePlus might fix in a future update.

  Published Date: May 28, 2019 12:27 PM IST

