OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 7: Price, specifications, features compared

OnePlus has finally dropped the curtains from its latest and most anticipated OnePlus 7 series. The Chinese company has taken the wraps off two devices, which includes the OnePlus 7, and the OnePlus 7 Pro. While the OnePlus 7 Pro shouts premium and packs top-notch features, the standard OnePlus 7 is just a toned version of it. Additionally, the latest OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone will be seen competing against flagship phones such as Samsung Galaxy S10+, Huawei P30 Pro, and Apple’s iPhone XS Max. Both the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro differ in terms of price and specifications. Here’s a look at what is different between OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and last year’s OnePlus 6T in terms of specifications and features.

OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 6T: Price, availability

The latest OnePlus 7 Pro is priced at Rs 48,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The 8GB RAM /256GB storage model will cost you Rs 52,999, while the top of the line 12GB/256GB configuration costs Rs 57,999. The standard OnePlus 7 will be available for Rs 32,999. For the price, you will get 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The second 8GB RAM/256GB storage configuration will cost you Rs 37,999.

As for the availability, the OnePlus 7 series will go on sale via OnePlus online store and Amazon India. The older OnePlus 6T smartphone was launched for Rs 37,999 for 6GB/128GB, Rs 41,999 for 8GB/128GB, and Rs 45,999 for 8GB RAM/256GB. Additionally, Amazon India is currently offering Rs 9,000 off on the 8GB/128GB variant of the phone.

OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 6T: Display, design

Unlike OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 6T, the latest OnePlus 7 Pro flaunts a full-screen notch-less design, giving more screen space to users. The handset comes in a beautiful Nebula Blue color option with gradient finish. There is also a Mirror Grey and Almond color variants. Both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 6T feature a notched display and pack dual rear cameras at the back. Instead of the waterdrop-style notched display, a punch-hole display design on the OnePlus 7 would have been nice. The standard OnePlus 7 version shares a similar type of design with the OnePlus 6T and slight internals too.

The OnePlus 7 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED curved display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ certification and DCI-P3 color profile support. The display supports up to 90Hz refresh rate, which is impressive. The high refresh rate will not only offer a better and smooth experience in comparison to other phones (with 60Hz refresh rate) in the market but also improve your gaming experience. The panel operates at QHD+ (1440×3120 pixels) resolution). The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, sports a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution, similar to the OnePlus 6T. The standard version offers the usual 60Hz display and not 90Hz display. The older OnePlus 6T version has a 6.41-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen.

OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 6T: Specifications

Considering that the latest OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are flagship smartphones from the company, they use Qualcomm’s leading Snapdragon 855 chipset. The octa-core SoC is backed by Adreno 640 graphics processor. The OnePlus 7 pro comes in three RAM and storage variants with UFS 3.0 protocol. The newly launched phone will be available with 6GB RAM/128GB storage option, 8GB/128GB configuration and 12GB RAM/256GB variant.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

The OnePlus 7 will come with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage variant. The OnePlus 6T, on the other hand, is built around Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. The Chinese company launched the phone in three variants, which includes 6GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/128GB storage, and 8GB RAM/256GB storage. All the three OnePlus devices feature an in-display fingerprint reader.

The OnePlus 7 series and Oneplus 6T runs Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS 9.5. The latest OnePlus 7 is backed by a 3,700mAh battery, which is the same as on the OnePlus 6T. The OnePlus 7 Pro offers a 4,000mAh battery. The handsets offer support for 30W Warp Charge fast charge technology. The 6T version of the OnePlus also comes with OnePlus’ popular Warp Charge as standard.

OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 6T: Cameras

OnePlus has included in three cameras on the back of the OnePlus 7 Pro, unlike the OnePlus 7. The rear camera setup features a 48-megapixel f/1.6 primary sensor with OIS support and Laser and Phase detection and a 16-megapixel f/2.2 secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens. There is also a third 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 78mm telephoto lens to offer 3x lossless zoom with OIS. The standard variant offers only two cameras on the rear, similar to the OnePlus 6T. It features a 48-megapixel Sony sensor and a 5-megapixel camera at the back. The camera setup also supports EIS and OIS.

The OnePlus 6T packs a dual rear camera setup, comprising of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor, both of which supports f/1.7 aperture. The camera also offers support for OIS and EIS. The “Pro” variant offers pop up selfie camera setup, unlike the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 6T. The front of the OnePlus 7 Pro gets a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, and 25mm wide lens. The more affordable variant sports the same 16-megapixel front sensor as on the OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 6T: Comparison table