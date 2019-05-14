comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 7: Price, specifications, features compared
News

OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 7: Price, specifications, features compared

News

Here's a look at what is different between OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 6T in terms of specifications, features and price.

  • Updated: May 14, 2019 9:55 PM IST
OnePlus 7 Pro (13)

OnePlus has finally dropped the curtains from its latest and most anticipated OnePlus 7 series. The Chinese company has taken the wraps off two devices, which includes the OnePlus 7, and the OnePlus 7 Pro. While the OnePlus 7 Pro shouts premium and packs top-notch features, the standard OnePlus 7 is just a toned version of it. Additionally, the latest OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone will be seen competing against flagship phones such as Samsung Galaxy S10+, Huawei P30 Pro, and Apple’s iPhone XS Max. Both the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro differ in terms of price and specifications. Here’s a look at what is different between OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and last year’s OnePlus 6T in terms of specifications and features.

OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 6T: Price, availability

The latest OnePlus 7 Pro is priced at Rs 48,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The 8GB RAM /256GB storage model will cost you Rs 52,999, while the top of the line 12GB/256GB configuration costs Rs 57,999. The standard OnePlus 7 will be available for Rs 32,999. For the price, you will get 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The second 8GB RAM/256GB storage configuration will cost you Rs 37,999.

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in May 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in May 2019

As for the availability, the OnePlus 7 series will go on sale via OnePlus online store and Amazon India. The older OnePlus 6T smartphone was launched for Rs 37,999 for 6GB/128GB, Rs 41,999 for 8GB/128GB, and Rs 45,999 for 8GB RAM/256GB. Additionally, Amazon India is currently offering Rs 9,000 off on the 8GB/128GB variant of the phone.

OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 6T: Display, design

Unlike OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 6T, the latest OnePlus 7 Pro flaunts a full-screen notch-less design, giving more screen space to users. The handset comes in a beautiful Nebula Blue color option with gradient finish. There is also a Mirror Grey and Almond color variants. Both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 6T feature a notched display and pack dual rear cameras at the back. Instead of the waterdrop-style notched display, a punch-hole display design on the OnePlus 7 would have been nice. The standard OnePlus 7 version shares a similar type of design with the OnePlus 6T and slight internals too.

What is UFS 3.0 and why will it be the best feature on the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro?

Also Read

What is UFS 3.0 and why will it be the best feature on the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro?

The OnePlus 7 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED curved display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ certification and DCI-P3 color profile support. The display supports up to 90Hz refresh rate, which is impressive. The high refresh rate will not only offer a better and smooth experience in comparison to other phones (with 60Hz refresh rate) in the market but also improve your gaming experience. The panel operates at QHD+ (1440×3120 pixels) resolution). The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, sports a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution, similar to the OnePlus 6T. The standard version offers the usual 60Hz display and not 90Hz display. The older OnePlus 6T version has a 6.41-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen.

OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 6T: Specifications

Considering that the latest OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are flagship smartphones from the company, they use Qualcomm’s leading Snapdragon 855 chipset. The octa-core SoC is backed by Adreno 640 graphics processor. The OnePlus 7 pro comes in three RAM and storage variants with UFS 3.0 protocol. The newly launched phone will be available with 6GB RAM/128GB storage option, 8GB/128GB configuration and 12GB RAM/256GB variant.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

The OnePlus 7 will come with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage variant. The OnePlus 6T, on the other hand, is built around Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. The Chinese company launched the phone in three variants, which includes 6GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/128GB storage, and 8GB RAM/256GB storage. All the three OnePlus devices feature an in-display fingerprint reader.

The OnePlus 7 series and Oneplus 6T runs Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS 9.5. The latest OnePlus 7 is backed by a 3,700mAh battery, which is the same as on the OnePlus 6T. The OnePlus 7 Pro offers a 4,000mAh battery. The handsets offer support for 30W Warp Charge fast charge technology. The 6T version of the OnePlus also comes with OnePlus’ popular Warp Charge as standard.

OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 6T: Cameras

OnePlus has included in three cameras on the back of the OnePlus 7 Pro, unlike the OnePlus 7. The rear camera setup features a 48-megapixel f/1.6 primary sensor with OIS support and Laser and Phase detection and a 16-megapixel f/2.2 secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens. There is also a third 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 78mm telephoto lens to offer 3x lossless zoom with OIS. The standard variant offers only two cameras on the rear, similar to the OnePlus 6T. It features a 48-megapixel Sony sensor and a 5-megapixel camera at the back. The camera setup also supports EIS and OIS.

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review: Stands the Test of Time

Also Read

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review: Stands the Test of Time

The OnePlus 6T packs a dual rear camera setup, comprising of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor, both of which supports f/1.7 aperture. The camera also offers support for OIS and EIS. The “Pro” variant offers pop up selfie camera setup, unlike the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 6T. The front of the OnePlus 7 Pro gets a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, and 25mm wide lens. The more affordable variant sports the same 16-megapixel front sensor as on the OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 6T: Comparison table

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7 OnePlus 6T
Display 6.67-inch AMOLED QHD 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core
RAM 6GB/8GB/12GB 6GB/8GB 6GB/8GB
Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB
Rear Camera 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP 16MP + 20MP
Front Camera 16-megapixel 16-megapixel 16-megapixel
Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh 3,700mAh
Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Security In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Price Rs 48,999 for 6GB/128GB, Rs 52,999 for 8GB/256GB, Rs 57,999 for 12GB/256GB Rs 32,999 for 6GB/128GB, Rs 37,999 for 8GB/256GB Rs 37,999 for 6GB/128GB, Rs 41,999 for 8GB/128GB, Rs 45,999 for 8GB/256GB

 

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 14, 2019 9:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 14, 2019 9:55 PM IST

Editor's Pick

How to download and set up Dream11 app
How To
How to download and set up Dream11 app
Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

News

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

News

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

Epic Games has big plans for PC Gaming Show 2019

Gaming

Epic Games has big plans for PC Gaming Show 2019

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

News

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

Most Popular

Realme C2 Review

Realme X First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro Review

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus TV next focus for the Indian market

News

OnePlus TV next focus for the Indian market
OnePlus 7 Pro receives its first software update

News

OnePlus 7 Pro receives its first software update
OnePlus 7 Pro goes on first sale today

News

OnePlus 7 Pro goes on first sale today
Asus Zenfone 6 teaser takes pot shot against the OnePlus 7

News

Asus Zenfone 6 teaser takes pot shot against the OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7 Pro water tests surface online

News

OnePlus 7 Pro water tests surface online

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 का रेंडर लीक, Xiao AI वॉइस असिस्टेंट और PPG मॉनिटरिंग जैसे नए फीचर्स से होगा लैस

2021 तक 50% स्मार्टफोन में होंगे तीन या उससे अधिक कैमरे

Infinix Note 5 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 3 हजार रुपये घटी

भारत में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाले टॉप तीन स्मार्टफोन में Xiaomi के Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro और Redmi Y2 डिवाइस शामिल

पुरानी विंडो का इस्तेमाल करना सुरक्षित नहीं है : माइक्रोसॉफ्ट

News

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC
News
Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC
San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies

News

San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies
Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

News

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick
Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

News

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates
Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020

News

Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020