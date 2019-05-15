OnePlus 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Huawei P30 Pro: Price in India, specifications, features compared

After the launch of OnePlus 7 Pro in a higher price segment than previous OnePlus smartphones, it will now be seen as the competition for other premium flagship smartphones above in the segment. The Chinese company unwrapped two new smartphones last night, the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The Pro variant is a a high-end device with superior specifications and a price tag which goes up to Rs 57,999. So in this article, we are comparing the smartphone with Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10+, although these are a segment above handsets, but feature similar quality and hardware to OnePlus 7 Pro. Here’s a closer comparison between the new OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10+, and Huawei P30 Pro’s specifications, price, features on paper.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Huawei P30 Pro: Price in India, availability

The latest OnePlus 7 Pro is priced at Rs 48,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The 8GB RAM /256GB storage model will cost you Rs 52,999, while the top of the line 12GB/256GB configuration cost Rs 57,999. The OnePlus 7 Pro Mirror Grey will be available from May 17, while the Nebula Purple and Almond color variants from May 28.

The Huawei P30 is priced quite higher at starting Rs 71,990 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The company doesn’t sell any other variant in India. The first sale will take place on April 15 via Amazon India. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is offered in three variants – base model priced at Rs 73,900, the mid-variant with 512GB storage is priced at Rs 91,900, whereas the to model with 1TB storage is priced at Rs 117,900.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Huawei P30 Pro: Display and Design

Starting with display, the OnePlus 7 Pro is the only one to feature a full-screen display without any notch or punch-hole. Both the Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10+ offer different display design either with waterdrop notch or punch-hole design, respectively. The OnePlus 7 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ certification and DCI-P3 color profile support. The display supports up to 90Hz refresh rate, which is superior than other two smartphones. The P30 Pro comes with a 6.47-inch full HD+ OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 1080×2340 pixel resolution. The Galaxy S10+ comes with a 6.4-inch dynamic AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio and QHD+ resolution of 1440×3040 pixels.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Huawei P30 Pro: Processor, RAM and Storage

Under the hood, the latest OnePlus 7 Pro flagship smartphone packs Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 855 chipset, while the other two manufacturers offer their own high-end chipsets instead of Qualcomm’s. The 7 Pro comes in three RAM and storage variants with UFS 3.0. The handset will be available with 6GB RAM/128GB configuration, 8GB/256GB and in a top-end 12GB RAM/256GB internal storage option. The P30 Pro, on the other hand, comes powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 980 octa-core SoC made on 7nm process, and it is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Galaxy S10+ is powered by a 7nm Exynos 9820 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and three storage variants – 128GB, 512GB and 1TB.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Huawei P30 Pro: Cameras

The camera capabilities of all the three smartphones is the highlight. The OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a pop-up 16-megapixel selfie camera to accommodate full-screen notch-less display. It packs triple camera setup at the back featuring a 48-megapixel f/1.6 primary sensor with OIS support and Laser and Phase detection and a 16-megapixel f/2.2 secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The third camera is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 78mm telephoto lens to offer 3x lossless zoom with OIS.

The Galaxy S10+ also comes with triple rear cameras, and but front has a dual-camera setup for selfies. Out of the three cameras at the back – one is a 12-megapixel dual aperture (f/1.5-f/2.4) sensor, second is a 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens for 2X optical zoom and the third is a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Upfront, there is a primary 10-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel depth sensor.

Out of the three, the P30 Pro appears most powerful rear camera smartphone with quad-camera setup. The four cameras at the back include a primary 40-megapixel sensor of f/1.6 aperture, a secondary 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture (ultra-wide angle lens) and third is an 8-megapixel sensor with periscope 5X optical zoom lens, while the fourth camera, which is a ToF depth sensor for portrait mode. Upfront, you have a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Huawei P30 Pro: Battery, Connectivity, OS

To keep things ticking, the OnePlus 7 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, which uses company’s own 30W Warp Charge fast charge technology. The Huawei P30 Pro comes with a 4,200mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ comes with a 4,100mAh battery. Both also support fast charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. What’s more, Huawei has added 40W fast charging support, whereas the Galaxy S10+ max out at 18W.

In terms of connectivity, all three smartphones offer dual SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi ac, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity port. Samsung additionally offers a 3.5mm audio jack, whereas the other two lack. On the software front, all three phones run on Android 9 Pie with their respective custom ROMs.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Huawei P30 Pro: Comparison table