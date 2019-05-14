OnePlus 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10 vs OnePlus 6T: Price in India, specifications, features compared

OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus 7 series of smartphones in different markets today, including India. The Chinese company unwrapped two new smartphones – the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, which will now be their 2019 flagships models in place of the OnePlus 6T. Out of the two models launched by OnePlus, the Pro variant is a high-end device with superior specifications and higher price tag. We are taking a look at what’s different in OnePlus 7 Pro and the older OnePlus 6T, as well as Samsung’s popular Galaxy S10, which also operates in the premium segment. Here’s a comparison between the new OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10 and OnePlus 6T’s specifications, price, features and more.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10 vs OnePlus 6T: Price in India, Availability

The latest OnePlus 7 Pro is priced at Rs 48,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The 8GB RAM /256GB storage model will cost you Rs 52,999, while the top of the line 12GB/256GB configuration cost Rs 57,999. The OnePlus 7 Pro Mirror Grey will be available from May 17, while the Nebula Purple and Almond color variants from May 28.

The Samsung Galaxy S10, on the other hand, comes with 8GB of RAM and option for 128GB or 512GB storage. The models are priced at Rs 66,900 and Rs 84,900 respectively. The older OnePlus 6T smartphone was launched for Rs 37,999 for 6GB/128GB, Rs 41,999 for 8GB/128GB, and Rs 45,999 for 8GB RAM/256GB. Additionally, Amazon India is currently offering Rs 9,000 off on the 8GB/128GB variant of the phone.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10 vs OnePlus 6T: Design and Display

Both the Galaxy S10 and the OnePlus 6T offer different design and displays either with punch-hole design or waterdrop notch respectively. On the other hand, the latest OnePlus 7 Pro flaunts a full-screen notch-less design. The handset comes in a beautiful Nebula Blue color option with gradient finish. There is also a Mirror Grey and Almond color variants.

The OnePlus 7 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ certification, and DCI-P3 color profile support. The display supports up to 90Hz refresh rate, which is superior to Samsung Galaxy S10 and OnePlus 6T.

The other two smartphones come with full HD+ AMOLED and QHD+ AMOLED panels, out-of-which Galaxy S10’s QHD+ display offers brightness of 1,200 nits. The standard Galaxy S10 boats a 6.1-inch QHD+ Infinity-O display, with features one single punch-hole design for the selfie camera. The ‘Curved Dynamic AMOLED’ offers 19:9 aspect ratio with 550ppi in the Galaxy S10. The OnePlus 6T, on the other hand, offers a 6.41-inch full-HD+ panel and a notched display that houses the sensors and selfie camera.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10 vs OnePlus 6T: Processor, RAM and Storage

Under the hood, the latest OnePlus 7 Pro flagship smartphone packs Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 855 chipset. The octa-core SoC is backed by Adreno 640 graphics processor. The devices come in three RAM and storage variants with UFS 3.0. The handset will be available with 6GB RAM/128GB configuration, 8GB/256GB and in a 12GB RAM/256GB internal storage option.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 India variants include Exynos 9820 with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB or 512GB of inbuilt storage with a microSD expandability card slot (up to 512GB). The OnePlus 6T, on the other hand, is powered by a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB / 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also a special McLaren edition model with 10GB RAM and 256GB storage.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10 vs OnePlus 6T: Camera Comparison

In the photography department, OnePlus has included three cameras at the back of the OnePlus 7 Pro, unlike the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 6T. The rear camera setup features a 48-megapixel f/1.6 primary sensor with OIS support and Laser and Phase detection and a 16-megapixel f/2.2 secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens. There is also a third 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 78mm telephoto lens to offer 3x lossless zoom with OIS.

Even the Samsung Galaxy S10 comes loaded with a triple camera setup for primary imaging needs. This includes a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto f2.4 auto-focus lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f1.5/ f2.4 auto-focus lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f2.2 fixed-focus lens. The camera setup also supports dual optical image stabilization (OIS), 0.5x to 2x optical zoom and up to 10x digital zoom. The OnePlus 6T, on the other hand, comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor with a telephoto lens for 2X zoom and portrait mode. Up front, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10 vs OnePlus 6T: Battery and Security

The latest OnePlus 7 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, which uses the company’s own 30W Warp Charge fast charge technology. The 6T version of the OnePlus is backed by a 3,700mAh battery. There is also OnePlus’ popular Dash Charge standard. The Galaxy S10, on the other hand, offers a moderate 3,400mAh battery. Samsung has included fast charging support, but not just that, there is also support for wireless as well as reverse wireless charging, which is missing in OnePlus phones.

In terms of connectivity, all three smartphones come with dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE connectivity, Bluetooth, and USB Type C ports. The Galaxy S10 is the only device which still packs the 3,5mm audio jack, which is missing from both the OnePlus smartphones in comparison. In terms of security, all three smartphones support face unlock, and in-display fingerprint scanner. In terms of extra features, the Galaxy S10 is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10 vs OnePlus 6T: Comparison table