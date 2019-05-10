OnePlus 7 Pro will have a 200% more powerful vibration engine for better haptic feedback

With just days to go before the launch of the OnePlus 7 series, new information about the top of the line OnePlus 7 Pro has surfaced online. The interesting thing is that this is not part of any leak and instead, comes directly from the CEO and Founder of OnePlus, Pete Lau. According to Lau, OnePlus 7 Pro will finally swap the weak vibration motor found in past OnePlus devices with a more powerful one. To be more specific about how powerful, Lau revealed that the new vibration “engine is 200% more powerful than the” past engines.

Lau revealed this information in an interview with CNET over email. As part of the interview, he stated, “Our team had to rethink the internal design of the OnePlus 7 Pro, to fit inside the body without increasing the thickness of the device, which could lead to a less ergonomic feel”. Lau went on to add, “At the same time, we had to ensure that the haptic motor was in the right position so that the haptics would be strong, yet even across the device.” The decision to make this change in the OnePlus 7 Pro stemmed from the fact that the company wanted “to create the best phone” in “the ultra-premium tier”.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Hands-On

Part of that effort to create “the best phone” was to listen to the feedback that users had provided about the hardware of past OnePlus devices. Lau noted that users were not really happy with the vibration motor on previous OnePlus devices. In fact, a Reddit user “Silentz7” created a thread about the weak vibration motor on the OnePlus 6 about seven months back which received 481 upvotes and 149 comments. This new motor is likely to ensure that users no longer miss important notifications because of weak vibrations.

As part of the report, Lau also stated that users will be able to control the strength of the vibrations with the help of three intensity presents including “Light”, “Medium”, and “Strong”. The custom settings will be available for vibrations during calls and other notifications. The report also stated that OnePlus has also added six different patterns of vibrations for calls. It will even extend to the Keyboard while typing so that users can “tune” the motor to their liking.