OnePlus 7 Pro will offer a whole new display technology and 5G: Report

As we are inching closer to the OnePlus 7 launch, the leaks and rumors around the device are picking up pace. The company is expected to launch the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones next month in May. A lot of renders have already leaked online, giving a fair idea of what could be the design of the handsets. Recently, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau hinted that the next-generation device will arrive with a “Fast and Smooth” experience.

Now, Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will offer 5G experience, and a significant display upgrade, The Verge reported. Emphasizing more on the display, OnePlus CEO said, “A whole new display which has to be seen to be believed.” Furthermore, he revealed that the company is spending three times more than the older flagship displays.

Lau also confirmed this information via a Twitter post, which reads, “Indeed, our new product will utilize all-new display technology. We have invested significantly (technology is 3x cost of other flagship displays) in developing the technology just for OnePlus, a flagship screen experience that is truly best in the world.”

The report further stated that OnePlus is “expecting this new panel to ‘redefine fast and smooth’ and set a new benchmark for mobile displays.” “The first time I saw it myself,” the CEO says, “I was stunned.” The company also reportedly hinted that the display of the OnePlus 7 Pro will be “super-smooth and very crisp.” If reports are to be believed, the device could feature a Quad HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. This refresh rate would help deliver a much smoother experience mostly in terms of gaming.

Most of the devices today have 60Hz refresh rate, unlike the Razer Phone or Asus ROG Phone. Besides, the OnePlus 7 Pro is said to feature a USB Type-C v3.1, and a large 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30W fast charging tech. We might also get to see a triple camera setup at the back, and dual speakers. It is also expected to sport a pop-selfie camera mechanism.