OnePlus 7 Pro with 90Hz display, pop-up selfie camera goes on sale today, but there's a catch

OnePlus 7 Pro will go on sale for the first time today. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Amazon India at 12:00PM IST. But there’s a catch. The device will be available as part of Amazon’s early access program to Prime members only today. The regular sale for the device starts tomorrow. The OnePlus 7 Pro is the most expensive device from the company yet, and it has emerged as one of the most premium devices challenging the likes of Samsung and Apple in the Indian smartphone market.

OnePlus 7 Pro price in India, offers

OnePlus 7 Pro will be available in three different storage options, and prices start at Rs 48,999. The base model comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 52,999 while the flagship model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for Rs 57,999. During the Prime early access sale, OnePlus 7 Pro will be available with up to Rs 2,000 instant discount on SBI Bank Debit Card. Those buying the device today can also avail no cost EMI option for six months.

In addition to these offers, Reliance Jio has announced its own offer with benefits worth Rs 9,300 applicable on Rs 299 plan. Servify is offering 70 percent guaranteed buy back on the smartphone and additional discounts will be available with exchange offers. The OnePlus 7 Pro was made available via OnePlus Pop-ups in Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad yesterday and goes on sale online starting today.

OnePlus 7 Pro features, specifications

With OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus is changing its smartphone strategy in a big way. While in the past, it has released two flagship devices during the year, this time around, there is a mid-range flagship and premium flagship. The OnePlus 7 Pro is the premium flagship from the company and it will be available in Mirror Grey or Almond finish during today’s sale. The Nebula Blue color variant of the smartphone will be available from May 28.

The OnePlus 7 Pro features an aluminum frame with glass back and looks identical to Samsung’s flagship front the front. It sports a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with dual curved edges and has 90Hz refresh rate. It uses a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera for a full-screen experience and has fingerprint sensor with larger recognition area embedded underneath it. The performance is handled by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage.

While OnePlus 7 Pro is drawing attention for its performance and display, the camera is one area where the company seems to have done a lot of work. It features triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main shooter with optical image stabilization and f/1.6 aperture. It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera capable of 3x optical zoom. The OnePlus 7 Pro runs OxygenOS 9 based on Android Pie and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge support.