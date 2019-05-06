comscore
OnePlus 7 Pro's 90Hz Quad HD+ display is HDR10+ certified, will boast UFS 3.0 storage

OnePlus 7 Pro will be all about its display, which is expected to be a Quad HD+ panel with 90Hz refresh rate. The display has already received A+ rating from DisplayMate.

  • Published: May 6, 2019 8:54 AM IST
OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro launch is just a week away and while the leaks have already painted a clear picture of the two devices, the company is wasting no time to share additional information about the device. With the flagship models this year, OnePlus seems to be focusing all of its efforts towards the display. OnePlus 7 Pro will be the most premium device and the company claims it will feature a “breakthrough display.” Ahead of its launch, DisplayMate has certified the OLED display on OnePlus 7 Pro with A+ rating and the leaks suggest it will feature a Quad HD+ panel with 90Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus has now confirmed that the display will also be HDR10+ certified, which should result in a detailed viewing experience. The Chinese smartphone maker has also confirmed that it has established a cooperation with YouTube and Netflix to offer content that supports the HDR10 display on the OnePlus 7 Pro. While the standard HDR10 adds static metadata, the HDR10+ uses dynamic metadata with “frame-by-frame adjustments for the optimum representation of contrast from the HDR source content.”

The support for HDR10+ should also help OnePlus 7 Pro‘s Quad HD+ display to reach higher peak brightness. The feature is currently available only on a handful of TVs and smartphones and OnePlus is in a unique position to spread the adoption. “HDR10+ is the future of not just television displays, but also smartphone displays as well. We hope that our newest device will set a new benchmark for the smartphone industry and open up a new world of visual fluidity for users. We’re glad we are leading the ranks in sharing quality technology with the world,” OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said in a statement.

Apart from HDR10+ support, OnePlus says that the OnePlus 7 Pro’s display will be ‘Safety for Eyes’ certified by VDE. While the focus remains on the display, the OnePlus 7 Pro is also set to be the first smartphone to support UFS 3.0 storage. Lau confirmed in a tweet that OnePlus 7 Pro will have UFS 3.0 storage which should make the device faster with data-related activities. OnePlus 7 Pro will beat Samsung’s now delayed Galaxy Fold as the first smartphone with UFS 3.0 storage. This is part of OnePlus’ “Fast and Smooth” experience. OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will become official at a global event held in Bengaluru, New York and London on May 14.

