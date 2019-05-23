OnePlus 7 Pro's next OxygenOS update will address camera HDR and Nightscape photography

OnePlus 7 Pro is arguably one of the best Android smartphones to have launched this year. The smartphone brings an updated design that rivals Samsung and Apple with faster Snapdragon 855 mobile platform and display supporting 90Hz refresh rate. While OnePlus 7 Pro has the second highest camera score of 111 on DxOMark ranking, the real life results have been mixed. Most users have complained that the triple camera setup on the OnePlus 7 Pro is not even close to Pixel 3a series in terms of results. OnePlus, which has already addressed some of those complaints with day one software updates, plans more updates that will address specific concerns among its users.

In a blog post, Jimmy Z, Product Manager for OxygenOS, has now confirmed that the next update will bring major changes to the camera. The update will be centered around addressing two key areas of imaging experience: HDR and Nightscape mode. The update fixing these two areas of photography are expected to hit OnePlus 7 Pro users within a week or so and it should come as a relief to all those who bought OnePlus’ most expensive smartphone yet hoping that they will get flagship experience across the board.

Jimmy Z notes that the newest version of OxygenOS i.e. OxygenOS 9.5.4, which was pushed as an OTA soon after the launch, was a significant update for the camera and OnePlus 7 Pro should upgrade to that version immediately, if they haven’t done so already. “The camera team have been working all the time on analyzing and fixing issues. Every system update contains code from camera of improving the camera quality,” Jimmy said in the blog.

The blog notes that the photos clicked using the new software looks “substantially better”. Jimmy adds that camera quality is subjective and uncontrollable and says that there will always be someone giving negative feedback because they like a particular style of photo. “It’s an impossible task to meet everyone’s requirement and taste. But we do take every feedback seriously. We welcome anyone to send photos or videos that you are not satisfied with us,” Jimmy concludes in the blog post.

It is true that not everyone will be pleased with the photo quality but the benchmark set by the likes of Google Pixel 3 series and Huawei P30 Pro is so high that OnePlus really needs to rise up to the occasion. It needs to be seen how big the incoming changes are in terms of software but the most immediate issues reported by users range from being inconsistent and often overexposure.