OnePlus 7 Pro's OLED display gets A+ rating from DisplayMate ahead of May 14 launch

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, the two new flagship smartphones from OnePlus, will be officially launched on May 14. The Chinese smartphone maker is hosting events at multiple places including Bengaluru, London and New York on May 14. The launch event is scheduled to start at 8.15PM IST in India and the company has already confirmed that this year will be all about going beyond speed. While the company has announced that it is spending three times more than usual to create a super smooth display on the OnePlus 7 Pro, more details about the display have now come to light.

DisplayMate, the company behind most advanced calibration and optimization software for monitors, projectors, HDTVs, smartphones and mobile displays, has revealed that the OLED display on the OnePlus 7 Pro has achieved its highest A+ display rating. This is the first time that a smartphone not made by Apple or Samsung has achieved this rating. The full details about the display test and its parameters like brightness rating will be published on May 14, but the announcement today adds fuel to the fire, which has become the OnePlus 7 announcement.

Samsung Galaxy S10 was the last smartphone to receive A+ rating from DisplayMate in its testing. It has also highly praised the Google Pixel 3 XL and Apple iPhone XS Max for their OLED display. It is important to note that both Pixel 3 XL and iPhone XS Max use an OLED panel made by Samsung and it is easy to state that OnePlus 7 Pro could be using an OLED panel made by the Korean conglomerate as well.

The leaks so far indicate that OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display, which will be an upgrade from the Full HD+ panel seen on its predecessor. However, the resolution is not likely to be a major change and instead the deal-breaker could be the refresh rate. While standard smartphone display has a refresh rate of 60Hz, the display on the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a fast refresh rate of 90Hz. Asus ROG Phone is the only other smartphone with a 90Hz AMOLED panel. The faster refresh rate of 120Hz on Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2 has been critically acclaimed but it uses an LCD panel and the OLED panel should result in better contrast and brightness.

There are rumors of OnePlus launching three devices this year – OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. The 5G model could be restricted to China, the US and the European markets. The smartphone has leaked in the form of renders and has even appeared in a video. The OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to feature triple rear camera and a pop-up selfie camera. It will be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is said to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and support 30W Warp Charge.