OnePlus 7: From full screen display to pop-up selfie camera, everything we know so far

The OnePlus 7 could come with a bezel-less display while ditching the notch.

  Published: March 7, 2019 11:41 AM IST
We’re a few months away from the official launch of OnePlus 7, but as always, the rumor mill can’t stop buzzing with leaks. Over the past few weeks, we have come across speculations related to the OnePlus 7 specifications and features, and recently, 360-degree renders have given us a closer look at smartphone design too. Here’s a look at everything we know about the OnePlus 7 so far.

Design

The OnePlus 7 will come with a new design compared to the past OnePlus smartphones. If the 360-degree renders are to go by, the front will be dominated with an edge-to-edge display with thin bezels along the top and bottom. With the OnePlus 6, the company introduced a wide notch, similar to the one we have seen on the iPhone X. And with the OnePlus 6T, the company introduced a tiny waterdrop style notch, offering more screen space. Now, with the OnePlus 7, the company is expected to completely do away with the notch, and include a pop-up selfie snapper instead, just like we’ve seen on the Oppo F11 Pro.

Also, the renders don’t show any slit for the earpiece on top, which makes us assume that the smartphone could come with screen soundcasting technology where the entire screen is a speaker. Just like the OnePlus 6T, the OnePlus 7 is also set to come with a glass back, but it is likely to miss out on wireless charging feature as CNET quoted CEO Pete Lau saying, “wireless charging is far inferior.”

Also Read

Display

Getting rid of the notch will allow OnePlus to add a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, similar to what we have seen on the Oppo F11 Pro. But there is no word on whether or not OnePlus will stick to full HD+ resolution, of will finally upgrade to QHD+. And renders also hint that the screen will have curved edges on both sides, just like the Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note-series.

Also Read

Specifications

OnePlus has already confirmed that the next flagship smartphone will be powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Currently, the base model of OnePlus 6T comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, and the top model comes with 10GB RAM and 256GB storage. With the next flagship smartphone, we may see the base model being upgraded to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, whereas the top model could feature 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Features

For now, we know that the OnePlus 7 will come with a pop-up selfie camera, but there is no word on its resolution. Similarly, renders show triple rear cameras for the smartphone, but it remains to be seen if OnePlus goes for a wide-angle, telephoto and ultra-wide angle lens combination like the Galaxy S10 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro, or includes a ToF sensor.

Also Read

Just like the OnePlus 6T, the OnePlus 7 is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, but there is no word on whether or not it will be an optical or ultrasonic one. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to come with a 4,150mAh battery, and run on Android Pie OS out-of-the-box.

  Published Date: March 7, 2019 11:41 AM IST

