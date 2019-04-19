comscore
OnePlus 7 rumor roundup: Here’s everything we know so far

OnePlus rumored launch its flagship smartphone OnePlus 7 in the second week of May. Three models are expected – a regular model, a pro model and a 5G variant. Here’s everything we know about the OnePlus 7 so far.

  Published: April 19, 2019 4:09 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is gearing up to launch its flagship smartphone, OnePlus 7, soon. The company has already started teasing it, with the first teaser highlighting “fast and smooth” experience. Reports hint that the launch event will take place on May 14, but the company is yet to reveal the date. However, ahead of the event, leaks and rumors surrounding the design, specifications and features have already surfaced. Here’s a look at what we know so far.

Three different models

Apple and Samsung launched their flagship smartphones in three models, each catering to a different audience base. OnePlus, on the other hand, is also expected to offer three models of its flagship smartphone, but instead of going for a compact and affordable, regular and a plus model, the approach could be a little different.

OnePlus 7 teaser hints at a user experience that is ‘fast and smooth’

OnePlus is widely expected to launch a regular OnePlus 7 model, which will have the same design as the OnePlus 6T, but will be powered by the latest chipset, among other improvements. The second will be the pro-model with a pop-up selfie snapper and triple rear cameras. And finally, there will be a third model with 5G connectivity.

Flat and curved screens

OnePlus 7 is expected to come with a full HD+ display, whereas the OnePlus 7 Pro could feature a dual curved edge display with QHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Both will be Super AMOLED panels.

OnePlus 7 Pro to feature Quad HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate

Flagship chipset, more RAM and storage

Under the hood, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with up to 10GB RAM and up to 256GB storage is likely to be in tow.

OnePlus 7 CAD renders leak online without pop-up camera, may offer OnePlus 6T design

Triple cameras, pop-up selfie snapper

In the photography department, the standard OnePlus 7 is expected to retain the dual camera setup at the back, whereas the Pro variant will come with triple rear cameras. This setup will consist of a 48-megapixel primary camera supported by a telephoto and an ultra wide-angle camera. Up front, the Pro model will come with a pop-up selfie snapper whereas the standard model will come with the selfie snapper places in the waterdrop style notch.

OnePlus 7 launch date leaked, possible unveil on May 14

Battery and OS

To keep things ticking, a 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charing support is expected. On the software front, all three models will run Android 9 Pie with OxygenOS skin on top. As of now, there is no word on the pricing and availability, but as the launch event draws closer, we expect more details to pour in.

