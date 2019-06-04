OnePlus 7 sale today at 12PM via Amazon India: Price in India, offers, specifications

OnePlus 7 made its debut last month alongside the OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone. While the latter has been on sale for quite a while, the standard OnePlus 7 is all set to go on sale in India today at 12:00PM. The device will be available for purchase via Amazon India and the company’s official online website. One can even buy the handset via OnePlus exclusive offline stores. Additionally, the OnePlus 7 will also be available via MyJio stores, Croma and Reliance Digital Outlets starting from June 14.

OnePlus 7 price in India, offers

The OnePlus 7 price in India starts from Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The top of the line 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage will cost you Rs 37,999. This variant will be available in Mirror Grey and Red colors, while the 6GB RAM model in a Mirror Grey color option. Notably, the Red color variant of the OnePlus 7 has been launched only two markets, including India and China.

As for the launch offers, Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 9,300. This includes an instant cashback of Rs 5,400 on the first prepaid recharge of Rs 299. You can get the same plan at an effective price of Rs 149. It is also offering additional partner benefits worth Rs 3,900. Separately, one can also get up to 70 percent guaranteed exchange price via Servify, and exchange offers.

OnePlus 7 specifications, features

The OnePlus 7 packs a 6.41-inch full-HD+ Optic AMOLED display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 402ppi. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The standard OnePlus 7 comes with a waterdrop-style notch display design. The device is built around Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. It runs OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

The OnePlus 7 offers a dual rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. This setup is assisted by a dual-LED flash module, and supported by optical image stabilization (OIS), electronic image stabilization (EIS), and PDAF. The front camera houses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor, which is also on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The selfie camera also offers support for EIS. In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus 7 includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port. The device is powered by a 3,700mAh battery under the hood, with 20W (5V/ 4A) fast charging tech.