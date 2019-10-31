OxyenOS Open Beta 4 rolling out for OnePlus 7 Series

Smartphone maker OnePlus has just rolled out a new beta update for its OnePlus 7 Series devices out there. The company made the announcement about the update almost a week back. Now the update is rolling out for both the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro. Similar to past software update announcements, the company shared the information in a forum post on OnePlus forums. The company has also added a detailed changelog regarding the update. It is worth noting that the update was already available for OnePlus 7 Pro devices. Now, the company is rolling out the update for OnePlus 7 devices.

OxyenOS Open Beta 4 details

Taking a closer look at the changelog in the post, it is clear that this update focuses on bug fixes. These bug fixes and optimizations range across multiple parts of the operating system. Digging in, the company seems to have a fixed screen flashing issue while setting up the fingerprint scanner. Other fixes include accidental muting vehicle navigation with an active Bluetooth connection and disabled mobile data after an upgrade. OnePlus has also made optimizations to visuals for the permissions pop-up window, and black and white screen in some apps. Other changes include improved system stability and more under-the-hood changes.

The company has also added some minor features to the software including “Raise to lower the ringtone” option. This will ensure that the device can turn the volume down for incoming calls when the user picks up the device. OnePlus has also optimized the way users add unknown numbers to the contacts. Other improvements include increased dial pad area to stop accidental touches to other buttons and improved feature descriptions.

OxygenOS Open Beta 4 now also brings back support to import iPhone data through iCloud through OnePlus Switch. The company also clarified that it has optimized the Messages app to add sort by verification code. It also optimizes the Calculator UI along with the inclusion of The Weather Channel as a source for the Weather app. This new version will roll out in an incremental manner. OnePlus also asked its users to submit feedback for the update using its included Community app.

