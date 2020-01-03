comscore OnePlus 7 series gets OxygenOS Open beta 8 with security patch
OnePlus 7 series gets OxygenOS Open beta 8 with One-Handed mode, security patch

The latest OxygenOS Open beta 8 update is available for both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro handsets.

OnePlus 7 Pro (17)

OnePlus has released a new open beta update for the OnePlus 7 series devices out there. The latest OxygenOS Open beta 8 update is available for both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro handsets. The new software update brings the much-anticipated One-Handed mode. You can activate this mode by just swiping down on the left or right edge of the screen and swipe back to restore the screen.

OnePlus 7 series OxygenOS Open beta 8 details

The newly released OxygenOS Open beta 8 also brings an Android security patch for the of December. OnePlus has also optimized the mistouches when the phone was in a pocket. The update also fixes the display issue on the uninstalling page. It will improve system stability and fix general bugs.

Watch: Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

Other fixes include the crash issue while opening the app and the black screen issue. All the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users are soon expected to receive the OTA update, XDA-developers reports. Besides, last month, the Chinese brand released an update for the OnePlus 7 series that ‘improved system stability,’ and fixed general bugs. OnePlus has a reputation for regular updates that fix bugs and get the latest features. This even extends to the phones released over a year ago and are not the latest offerings from the company.

The company recently rolled out a new Android 10 software update for the OnePlus 6 series. The update added a new UI and fixed the automatic reboot issue. OnePlus also added the notch area display option in the Settings and can be accessed from Display > Notch display > Hide the notch area. There is also a fix for issue where the lock screen appeared even after unlocking the device with the password.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7
Price 48999 32999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh
