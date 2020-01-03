OnePlus has released a new open beta update for the OnePlus 7 series devices out there. The latest OxygenOS Open beta 8 update is available for both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro handsets. The new software update brings the much-anticipated One-Handed mode. You can activate this mode by just swiping down on the left or right edge of the screen and swipe back to restore the screen.

OnePlus 7 series OxygenOS Open beta 8 details

The newly released OxygenOS Open beta 8 also brings an Android security patch for the of December. OnePlus has also optimized the mistouches when the phone was in a pocket. The update also fixes the display issue on the uninstalling page. It will improve system stability and fix general bugs.

Other fixes include the crash issue while opening the app and the black screen issue. All the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users are soon expected to receive the OTA update, XDA-developers reports. Besides, last month, the Chinese brand released an update for the OnePlus 7 series that ‘improved system stability,’ and fixed general bugs. OnePlus has a reputation for regular updates that fix bugs and get the latest features. This even extends to the phones released over a year ago and are not the latest offerings from the company.

The company recently rolled out a new Android 10 software update for the OnePlus 6 series. The update added a new UI and fixed the automatic reboot issue. OnePlus also added the notch area display option in the Settings and can be accessed from Display > Notch display > Hide the notch area. There is also a fix for issue where the lock screen appeared even after unlocking the device with the password.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7 Price 48999 32999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh