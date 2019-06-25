OnePlus has just announced that it is looking for Closed Beta Testers for the OnePlus 7 Series. The company shared details about the Closed Beta test in a dedicated post on OnePlus Forums. According to the announcement, the company is looking for 250 OnePlus 7 Series users to test its upcoming software builds. OnePlus revealed that it wants users to test likely more buggy builds of future OnePlus 7 Series updates. The feedback from this group will help the company in improving the software builds. The feedback and bug reports at this step are critical as they will help the company in releasing more stable OnePlus 7 update builds such as the Open Beta.

The company linked back to its original announcement post about the OnePlus Beta Program from October 2016. This post indicates that the Closed Beta builds are referred to as “alpha builds”. The Closed Beta testers will also be responsible for testing the latest code and features. However, some times, these features and the code are experimental in nature. OnePlus is likely to roll out about four new Closed Beta builds to users each month. This amounts to about one build per week. In contrast, the company rolls out two Open Beta builds each month and one stable update every one or about two months.

OnePlus 7 Update: Open Beta builds and Closed Beta application details

Manu J, OnePlus Staff member, and Global Product Operations Manager revealed that Closed Beta Group is the closest to staff. He also clarified that the Closed Beta Group will comprise of “an elite crew of OnePlus community members”. You will have to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) on the selection for the group. The company clarified that the NDA is mandatory as Closed Beta Group received features weeks if not months before public release.

You need to take care of these requirements if you want to become part of the Closed Beta Group. First, you must have a OnePlus 7 Series device. Second, you should be an active member of the OnePlus Community. Thirdly, you should be willing to be in constant communication with the OnePlus team on Slack. It is important that you constantly communicate and provide feedback about the builds to the OnePlus Staff.

Last but not least, you should be aware that Closed Beta builds are likely to be the least stable. This means that you run the risk of bricking your device. It is also possible that some of the updates ask you to format the smartphone and flash new builds. This also means that you should be ready to take a backup of your data. You are recommended not to apply for the group if the OnePlus 7 Series smartphone is your only smartphone.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7 Price 48999 32999 Chipset Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

