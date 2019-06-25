comscore OnePlus 7 Update: Closed beta testers required for Open Beta | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7 Series likely to get Open Beta builds soon; company looking for closed beta testers
News

OnePlus 7 Series likely to get Open Beta builds soon; company looking for closed beta testers

News

The Closed Beta testers will also be responsible for testing the latest code and features. However, some times, these features and the code are experimental in nature. OnePlus is likely to roll out about four new Closed Beta builds to users each month.

  • Published: June 25, 2019 3:48 PM IST
OnePlus 7 Series Closed Beta Group

OnePlus has just announced that it is looking for Closed Beta Testers for the OnePlus 7 Series. The company shared details about the Closed Beta test in a dedicated post on OnePlus Forums. According to the announcement, the company is looking for 250 OnePlus 7 Series users to test its upcoming software builds. OnePlus revealed that it wants users to test likely more buggy builds of future OnePlus 7 Series updates. The feedback from this group will help the company in improving the software builds. The feedback and bug reports at this step are critical as they will help the company in releasing more stable OnePlus 7 update builds such as the Open Beta.

The company linked back to its original announcement post about the OnePlus Beta Program from October 2016. This post indicates that the Closed Beta builds are referred to as “alpha builds”. The Closed Beta testers will also be responsible for testing the latest code and features. However, some times, these features and the code are experimental in nature. OnePlus is likely to roll out about four new Closed Beta builds to users each month. This amounts to about one build per week. In contrast, the company rolls out two Open Beta builds each month and one stable update every one or about two months.

OnePlus 7 Update: Open Beta builds and Closed Beta application details

Manu J, OnePlus Staff member, and Global Product Operations Manager revealed that Closed Beta Group is the closest to staff. He also clarified that the Closed Beta Group will comprise of “an elite crew of OnePlus community members”. You will have to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) on the selection for the group. The company clarified that the NDA is mandatory as Closed Beta Group received features weeks if not months before public release.

You need to take care of these requirements if you want to become part of the Closed Beta Group. First, you must have a OnePlus 7 Series device. Second, you should be an active member of the OnePlus Community. Thirdly, you should be willing to be in constant communication with the OnePlus team on Slack. It is important that you constantly communicate and provide feedback about the builds to the OnePlus Staff.

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get new OxygenOS open beta update

Also Read

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get new OxygenOS open beta update

Last but not least, you should be aware that Closed Beta builds are likely to be the least stable. This means that you run the risk of bricking your device. It is also possible that some of the updates ask you to format the smartphone and flash new builds. This also means that you should be ready to take a backup of your data. You are recommended not to apply for the group if the OnePlus 7 Series smartphone is your only smartphone.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7
Price 48999 32999
Chipset Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 16MP
OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

32999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: June 25, 2019 3:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 1 Android pie update rolling out
thumb-img
News
Huawei to soon launch a tablet in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow
thumb-img
News
OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS open beta

Editor's Pick

Best smartphones with 48MP camera
Top Products
Best smartphones with 48MP camera
Nokia 1 Android pie update rolling out

News

Nokia 1 Android pie update rolling out

Reliance Jio4GVoice rebranded to JioCall on Play Store

News

Reliance Jio4GVoice rebranded to JioCall on Play Store

OnePlus 7 Series likely to get Open Beta builds soon

News

OnePlus 7 Series likely to get Open Beta builds soon

Apple to launch new 16-inch MacBook Pro in September

News

Apple to launch new 16-inch MacBook Pro in September

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Motorola One Vision Review

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nokia 1 Android pie update rolling out

Reliance Jio4GVoice rebranded to JioCall on Play Store

OnePlus 7 Series likely to get Open Beta builds soon

Apple to launch new 16-inch MacBook Pro in September

JioGigaFiber to offer internet, landline and TV services at Rs 600

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best smartphones with 48MP camera

Top Products

Best smartphones with 48MP camera
OnePlus 7 Series likely to get Open Beta builds soon

News

OnePlus 7 Series likely to get Open Beta builds soon
Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale starts from July 15

Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale starts from July 15
OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS open beta

News

OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS open beta
Honor 20 to go on first sale today at 12PM via Flipkart

News

Honor 20 to go on first sale today at 12PM via Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo Z6 स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 730 चिपसेट के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale की हुई घोषणा: 48 घंटों की सेल के दौरान मिलेंगी अट्रैक्टिव डील्स

JioGigaFiber: 600 रुपये में मिलेगी इंटरनेट, TV और लैंडलाइन सर्विस

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer भारत में 1,199 रुपये में लॉन्च, प्री-ऑर्डर शुरू

देशभर में टेलीकॉम कस्टमर्स की संख्या बढ़कर 118 करोड़ से ज्यादा हुई, जियो और बीएसएनएल के ग्राहक बढ़ें

News

Nokia 1 Android pie update rolling out
News
Nokia 1 Android pie update rolling out
Reliance Jio4GVoice rebranded to JioCall on Play Store

News

Reliance Jio4GVoice rebranded to JioCall on Play Store
OnePlus 7 Series likely to get Open Beta builds soon

News

OnePlus 7 Series likely to get Open Beta builds soon
Apple to launch new 16-inch MacBook Pro in September

News

Apple to launch new 16-inch MacBook Pro in September
JioGigaFiber to offer internet, landline and TV services at Rs 600

News

JioGigaFiber to offer internet, landline and TV services at Rs 600