There is a new OnePlus 7 software update that brings June security patch to the smartphone. OnePlus is taking dual flagship approach this year. It has a premium flagship in the form of OnePlus 7 Pro, while the OnePlus 7 is the affordable flagship. OnePlus 7 has already received its second OTA update in the form of OxygenOS 9.5.5. And now it is getting OxygenOS 9.5.6 update in the form of an incremental roll out. The OxygenOS 9.5.5 update brought features like camera enhancements and color performance. It also brought a fix for a critical vulnerability. The new update for OnePlus 7 improves the security level of the device.

OnePlus 7 software update: OxygenOS 9.5.6

The Indian variant of the OnePlus 7, with model number GM1901, is reportedly getting the OTA update. The OxygenOS 9.5.6 brings general bug fixes and improvements to the smartphone. It also brings security patch for the month of June. The June security patch is being pushed extensively by smartphone makers. Samsung and Huawei have also updated their devices with June security patch.

The new June security patch brings updated Android security patch to 2019.6. Besides that it has optimized sensitivity of automatic brightness and general bug fixes and improvements. The new update brings improved audio quality, along with optimized photo quality for the camera.

Previous update: OxygenOS 9.5.5

According to Android Bulletin, the May security patch brings fix for a critical vulnerability. Remote attackers could take control of your device using this media framework vulnerability. Google rates the vulnerability as critical and OEMs are racing to patch their devices. OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, is still stuck on April security patch.

Apart from security, OnePlus 7 is also getting camera enhancements with this update. The OxygenOS 9.5.5 for OnePlus 7 improves overall contract and color performance. The changelog notes that OnePlus has also improved accuracy and stability of autofocus system. In Nightscape, OnePlus has updated software to produce better color and clarity. In case of extreme low light scenario, the Nightscape mode will improve brightness and clarity.

WATCH: OnePlus 7 Pro: First Look

To recall, OnePlus 7 is the successor to OnePlus 6T, and is priced at Rs 32,999. The base model of the smartphone offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage is available for Rs 37,999 on Amazon India. OnePlus 7 features a 6.41-inch FHD+ display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. It features a 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. There is an under display fingerprint sensor and 3,700mAh battery.

Story Timeline