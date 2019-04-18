OnePlus 7 teaser hints at a user experience that is ‘fast and smooth’

As expected, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to Twitter to tease its upcoming smartphone. Though Lau didn’t really name the device, it is all but certain that the tweet talks about the much-rumored OnePlus 7. As per the tweet, the launch of the OnePlus 7 will “unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth,” with more emphasis on the “smoothness” of the device.

Lau’s tweet features a GIF and a caption that reads, “Excited to share the next product from OnePlus will unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth. Especially Smooth! Smooth is more challenging than Fast – a true test of hardware and software. The new product is just beautiful – I can’t wait for you to see it”.

The word ‘smooth’ is quite generic, and can have multiple meanings. For one, it could be a hint towards the OnePlus 7’s overall performance. The upcoming flagship device is after all likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset. It could also be a hint towards the smartphone’s display. Rumors claim that one variant of the OnePlus 7 will flaunt a QHD+ resolution display with a higher 90Hz refresh rate. Lastly, it could also be a hint towards the manner in which the rumored pop-up camera rises from the top edge of the phone.

OnePlus 7 rumor roundup

If you’ve been following all the buzz, OnePlus is expected to launch as many as three variants of its flagship smartphone this year. This is likely to include the standard OnePlus 7, a high-end OnePlus 7 Pro, and a 5G variant of the OnePlus 7. Though the company has yet to make an official announcement, leaks have hinted towards a global launch event on May 14.

The top-of-the-line OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to come with a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display, while the standard variant will come with a Full HD+ display. Under the hood will be a Snapdragon 855 chipset, and making sure everything ticks will be a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W Warp Charge. Apart from the pop-up selfie camera, the Pro variant is also expected to boast a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup will consist of a 48-megapixel primary camera supported by a telephoto and an ultra wide-angle camera. The standard variant, on the other hand, is expected to come with a dual-camera setup at the back. Up front will be a display notch with a front camera embedded. On the software front, all variants of the OnePlus 7 are expected to run Android Pie out-of-the-box.