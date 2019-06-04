comscore
OnePlus 7 update brings camera improvements, Fnatic gaming mode, DC dimming and more

The new update brings the version number of OxygenOS to Oxygen OS 9.5.4.GM57AA. This new update comes just hours after the company made OnePlus 7 available for sale in India and Europe. OnePlus 7 buyers should note that the update is about 223MB in size.

  Published: June 4, 2019 5:54 PM IST
OnePlus 7

OnePlus is rolling out the first software update to its OnePlus 7 devices in the market. This update will be the first one that new buyer will be greeted with as soon as they power up their new OnePlus 7. The new update brings the version number of OxygenOS to Oxygen OS 9.5.4.GM57AA. This new update comes just hours after the company made OnePlus 7 available for sale in India and Europe. OnePlus 7 buyers should note that the update is about 223MB in size.

Taking a closer look at the changelog for the new update, OnePlus has updated the Android security patch in OnePlus 7 to April 2019 which may not be the latest but still better than March security patch. OnePlus has also added the DC dimming option in the operating system to ensure that there is no screen flickering at low brightness settings. However, this feature is not directly available in the Display sub-menu in the settings app but instead present in the OnePlus Laboratory that is present in the ‘Utilities’ section in the Settings app. Other improvements include smooth-scrolling experience, optimizations in the fingerprint unlock algorithms and general bug fixes.

Beyond this, OnePlus also stated that it has added Fnatic mode in the Gaming mode in the ‘Utilities’ section on OnePlus 7 devices. The mode was not available out of the box on our review unit. Last, but likely the most significant improvement that this new update brings is the improvement in the quality of photos that are shot using the camera sensors on OnePlus 7 devices. This is significant as most users are likely to notice and appreciate this change faster than other changes in the list.

The company has not revealed how it is rolling out the new update. However, if past updates are any clue then OnePlus is likely to push this update in a phased manner. This means that the update will only reach a small number of users on the first day. Once these users have installed the update and OnePlus has confirmed that there are no serious hidden bugs in the update, then it can go ahead with a wider update roll out. This ensures that in case of any serious bug, not all devices in the market get that bug with the update.

  Published Date: June 4, 2019 5:54 PM IST

