OnePlus 7 with no-notch display and dual-rear camera appears in Indian music video

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are all set to launch on May 14 globally, including India. OnePlus is actively teasing the upcoming OnePlus 7 series via social media channels, and has already confirmed triple-camera setup for the OnePlus 7 Pro. Now the alleged device has allegedly made an appearance in a new music video by Indian singer Neha Bhasin on YouTube.

The video has been put up at the OnePlus Playback platform, which promotes independent music artists, and in that video the OnePlus 7 has seemingly made its first full-fledged appearance showcasing a no-notch design with full-screen display, and dual-rear camera setup in mirror finish black color.

This seems to contradict recent reports, which suggested that the OnePlus 7 will be sporting a notched display design along with dual rear cameras like the OnePlus 6T. The OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, is the higher variant that is supposed to come with a notch-less display with pop-up selfie camera. It is possible that OnePlus used two different phones to showcase front and back, which means it is possible that video was made in such a way that it showed the display of the OnePlus 7 Pro, and back of the OnePlus 7 to not reveal the exact design.

Speculations are that the company might also launch a cheaper model of OnePlus 7 with OnePlus 6T like design and notch display along with flagship OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones with full-screen, pop-up camera and two or three cameras respectively.

In the meantime, SlashLeaks has got alleged real-life image of the alleged OnePlus 7 Pro sporting a triple-rear camera setup. The image was sent by an unknown user who spotted OnePlus CEO Pete Lau with OnePlus 7 Pro placed on his table facing down at a restaurant. It shows the handset with an elongated camera setup which OnePlus has already confirmed to be a triple camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro in a recent teaser. The frontside of the phone is not visible since it is kept upside down on the table.