OnePlus 7 with notched display, dual rear cameras leaked ahead of May 14 launch

The latest OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones are all set to make their debut next week. The Chinese company is said to launch both the phones on May 14 at an event in Bengaluru. While the specifications and renders of the OnePlus 7 Pro have leaked several times, it is now the OnePlus 7’s turn. A bunch of official-looking renders have leaked online, revealing the smartphone’s design from all the sides.

The leaked renders (by Winfuture.de) show that the standard variant of the OnePlus 7 will feature a waterdrop-style notched display. The handset’s front design looks identical to the OnePlus 6T. Furthermore, the images suggest that the OnePlus 7 might sport stereo speakers as the earpiece grille looks slightly wider when compared with the OnePlus 6T. At the back is a dual rear camera setup, which is assisted by an LED flash.

It seems that OnePlus might ditch the rear fingerprint sensor, as per the leaked renders. This means that the phone might arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor. As for the specifications, previous leaks and rumors claimed that the OnePlus 7 will sport a 6.4-inch display with full HD+ resolution. In terms of optics, the handset is said to pack a dual rear camera setup, which might include a massive 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth sensing.

Both the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro are expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset under the hood. If rumors are to be believed, the “Pro” variant will embrace a big 6.7-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. It will ditch notch and offer pop-up selfie camera setup. The company will reportedly add three cameras at the back with a 48-megapixel f/1.6 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 secondary sensor with 2x telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide lens. It might arrive with up to 12GB RAM option and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery.