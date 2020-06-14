OnePlus 7,7 Pro, 7T, 7T Pro get new open beta updates

OnePlus 7 and 7T series users are now getting access to new version of open beta updates this week. The company is offering open beta 15 for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro users. While the 7T series gets its fifth open beta update. So if you have signed up for the OnePlus open beta program, these updates should be available to people with these devices. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Android 10 update rolling out

The new update includes host of features, listed in the change log. Users can try out the new one-handed mode and audio hearing aid feature of Android 10 using the new beta versions. More importantly, users also benefit from the June security patch, which ensures that any third-party bugs won't severely affect the phones.

Less open beta updates from OnePlus

The open beta builds for various OnePlus devices are a popular choice for many users across the globe. They bring the latest bleeding-edge in new features to users well ahead of time. However, the builds also feature numerous bugs and glitches sometimes that these users have to deal with. The less frequent updates would mean that users who use the beta program builds will face lesser bugs and glitches.

The reduction in frequency brings the open betas closer to stable updates which are released once every 1-2 months. The company said that the adjustment gives more time for work on open beta builds, hence improving their stability. The focus here is on delivering better updates rather than more updates. As a result, even the closed beta numbers have gone from four updates a month to two updates a month.

OnePlus recently put an end to the beta program for the OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones. The beta program still continues to operate for the entire OnePlus 7 series and 7T series. Builds for the recently launched OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are also expected to release soon.

