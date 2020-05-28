OnePlus 7T, 7 series OxgenOS update; check new features

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T smartphones have recently started receiving a new stable system update. The new update brings a lot of changes following the rollout of the OxygenOS Open Beta 14/4. The latest stable update is the OxygenOS 10.3.3 build for the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7T in India. For the global variant of the 7T, the update is the OxygenOS 10.0.11 version. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Series sale delayed in India; Here are the details

Apart from the new features and improvements, the new updates also bring Dolby Atmos support for the new OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones. Also in the update is support for 960fps slow-motion video recording for the OnePlus 7T. The Epic Games store in Game Space is also enabled for the Indian market. Also Read - OnePlus Launcher v4.4.7 brings a new app switcher and freeform feature; check details

Watch: OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Talking about the system changes in the new update, the new OTA brings support for Dolby Atmos on the new Bullets Wireless Z, as we mentioned above. There are optimizations on the volume adjustment panel that will help improve the user experience. Battery life is also claimed to be improved in the new update for the OnePlus 7T, 7, and 7 Pro. The Android Security patch has been updated to the May security patch. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 leaked render revealed, to be a 5G-enabled competitor to OnePlus Z

For the OnePlus 7T series, the update brings the support for 960 fps slow-motion video recording on the default camera app. We saw this feature being enabled on the phone a few days ago via an open beta update. Now the feature has come to the stable version as well. If you are a user of the OnePlus 7 series phones in India, you can now also find the Epic Games Store in the Game Space app.

Remember that the rollout, like most software rollouts, will take place in a gradually phased manner and you might not get the OTA immediately. However, if you want to try out the new update right now you can head over to XDA and manually find the links for your corresponding device there.

