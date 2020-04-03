Smartphone-maker OnePlus has just launched a new OxygenOS update for its OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro devices in the market. Taking a closer look, the update brings a number of changes to the smartphone. The most important thing the update will bring is the March 2020 Android security patch. The company shared the rest of the details regarding the update on the forum. In addition, the company has shared the update package download links. It is also worth noting that the same update is rolling out under two different version numbers. To clarify, this update is currently rolling as OxygenOS 10.3.2 in India and version 10.0.9 and 10.0.8 in the rest of the countries. Let’s check the changes below.

OnePlus 7T series update details

Taking a look at the version numbers for the update in the global market, there is some difference. Digging deeper, the company is rolling out the update to OnePlus 7T Pro as version 10.0.8. However, the same version is rolling out at version 10.0.9 to OnePlus 7T users. As per XDA Developers, this stable update is somewhat similar to the OxygenOS Open Beta 2 that rolled out sometime back. The one feature that is not available in the stable version from the beta version is the Instant translation service.

Now, let’s take a look at the detailed changelog, the update improved the RAM management on both the devices. Beyond this, we also get improvements in system stability and fixes for know issues. Other changes include improved camera stability while recording slow-mo videos, and fixes to randomly disappearing screenshots in the Gallery app. Last but not least, the company also fixed lag while playing back the videos. The update is likely rolling out in a phased manner. This means that it will reach all the users in the coming days.

Features OnePlus 7T OnePlus 7T Pro Price 37999 53999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC OS Android 10 Android 10 with OxygenOS Display Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+ Liquid AMOLED-6.67-inch QHD+-1440×3120 pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage up to 256GB, up to 12GB RAM Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple – 48MP+8MP+16MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 3,800mAh battery 4085mAh