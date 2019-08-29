comscore OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26: Price, Specifications
News

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26: Price, Specifications

News

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are tipped to debut with circular rear camera module. The OnePlus 7T, in particular, is now rumored to feature a 90Hz Quad HD+ AMOLED display.

  • Published: August 29, 2019 6:09 PM IST
OnePlus-7T-render-images-leak-91mobiles

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are now said to launch in India on September 26, 2019. OnePlus launches the ‘T’ refresh of its flagship generally in October but this year, it might be pushing the launch ahead. Ahead of the launch, it has been confirmed that both models will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, the faster version of Snapdragon 855 SoC. The launch event for the new device is said to be held in New Delhi this year.

The T refresh of OnePlus’ flagship smartphones have always seen changes in terms of specifications. But this year, we might see OnePlus refresh the design elements as well. With OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus is said to use a circular camera enclosure as opposed to vertical stacking seen on current models. The leaked renders of the device have already revealed how the device will look with a circular camera module on the back.

OnePlus 7T render images, 360-degree video with circular camera design leaked online

Also Read

OnePlus 7T render images, 360-degree video with circular camera design leaked online

Tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that the smartphone will also have a smaller notch than its predecessor. This is not surprising considering other BBK companies like Realme have also shrunk the notch on their smartphones. He claims that OnePlus 7T will come with a 6.55-inch display and will switch to a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate. In other words, OnePlus 7T is set to get the same display panel as the one seen on OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus is said to be planning to offer the device with 8GB of RAM and option for 128GB or 256GB internal storage. The Chinese smartphone maker is also planning to offer the device in frosted silver and haze blue color options. Apart from Snapdragon 855 Plus, OnePlus 7T will also changes to the rear camera setup. It will debut with triple camera setup as opposed to dual camera system seen on the OnePlus 7.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

The leak claims OnePlus 7T will feature a 48-megapixel main camera paired with a 16-megapixel secondary camera and a 12-megapixel tertiary camera. The additional two sensors might be used for ultra wide-angle and telephoto shots. For selfies, OnePlus is said to stick with a 16-megapixel shooter. It will come with support for 960fps slow-motion video recording, wide-angle video and nightscape mode. OnePlus 7 launched at starting price of Rs 32,999 and if the company sticks to this price then OnePlus 7T will be a winner even before its official launch in India.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

32999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: August 29, 2019 6:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2 series launched in India
thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 8 Pro durability teased in a video ahead of August 29

Editor's Pick

Lenovo Z6 Pro will challenge Redmi K20 Pro in India
News
Lenovo Z6 Pro will challenge Redmi K20 Pro in India
Apple makes Siri audio recording review process opt-in for users

News

Apple makes Siri audio recording review process opt-in for users

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26

News

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26

OnePlus TV to run a modified version of Android TV OS

News

OnePlus TV to run a modified version of Android TV OS

Over 30,000 skills now in the 'Alexa Skills Store' in India

News

Over 30,000 skills now in the 'Alexa Skills Store' in India

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions

Realme XT First Impressions

Realme 5 Review

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Lenovo Z6 Pro will challenge Redmi K20 Pro in India

Apple makes Siri audio recording review process opt-in for users

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26

OnePlus TV to run a modified version of Android TV OS

Over 30,000 skills now in the 'Alexa Skills Store' in India

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26

News

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26
OnePlus TV to run a modified version of Android TV OS

News

OnePlus TV to run a modified version of Android TV OS
OnePlus 7 Android 10 update to roll out on September 3

News

OnePlus 7 Android 10 update to roll out on September 3
Cashify launches e-store to sell refurbished gadgets

News

Cashify launches e-store to sell refurbished gadgets
Oppo, OnePlus, Huawei rank high in customer satisfaction survey by Numr Research

News

Oppo, OnePlus, Huawei rank high in customer satisfaction survey by Numr Research

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei ने गेमिंग के शौकीनों के लिए लॉन्च की Mediapad M6 Turbo Edition टैबलेट, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi ने गेमिंग के शौकीन यूजर्स के लिए लॉन्च किया Redmi Note 8 Pro Warcraft Edition, जानें क्या है खास

Realme अपनी नई सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन्स 4 सितंबर को करेगा लॉन्च, Realme Q इन स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ हो सकता है पेश

Redmi TV 70-inch 4K HDR display के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, भारतीय रुपये के हिसाब से 38 हजार है कीमत

Redmi ने लेटेस्ट लैपटॉप RedmiBook 14 को लॉन्च किया, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस


News

Lenovo Z6 Pro will challenge Redmi K20 Pro in India
News
Lenovo Z6 Pro will challenge Redmi K20 Pro in India
Apple makes Siri audio recording review process opt-in for users

News

Apple makes Siri audio recording review process opt-in for users
OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26

News

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26
OnePlus TV to run a modified version of Android TV OS

News

OnePlus TV to run a modified version of Android TV OS
Over 30,000 skills now in the 'Alexa Skills Store' in India

News

Over 30,000 skills now in the 'Alexa Skills Store' in India