OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are now said to launch in India on September 26, 2019. OnePlus launches the ‘T’ refresh of its flagship generally in October but this year, it might be pushing the launch ahead. Ahead of the launch, it has been confirmed that both models will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, the faster version of Snapdragon 855 SoC. The launch event for the new device is said to be held in New Delhi this year.

The T refresh of OnePlus’ flagship smartphones have always seen changes in terms of specifications. But this year, we might see OnePlus refresh the design elements as well. With OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus is said to use a circular camera enclosure as opposed to vertical stacking seen on current models. The leaked renders of the device have already revealed how the device will look with a circular camera module on the back.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that the smartphone will also have a smaller notch than its predecessor. This is not surprising considering other BBK companies like Realme have also shrunk the notch on their smartphones. He claims that OnePlus 7T will come with a 6.55-inch display and will switch to a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate. In other words, OnePlus 7T is set to get the same display panel as the one seen on OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus is said to be planning to offer the device with 8GB of RAM and option for 128GB or 256GB internal storage. The Chinese smartphone maker is also planning to offer the device in frosted silver and haze blue color options. Apart from Snapdragon 855 Plus, OnePlus 7T will also changes to the rear camera setup. It will debut with triple camera setup as opposed to dual camera system seen on the OnePlus 7.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

The leak claims OnePlus 7T will feature a 48-megapixel main camera paired with a 16-megapixel secondary camera and a 12-megapixel tertiary camera. The additional two sensors might be used for ultra wide-angle and telephoto shots. For selfies, OnePlus is said to stick with a 16-megapixel shooter. It will come with support for 960fps slow-motion video recording, wide-angle video and nightscape mode. OnePlus 7 launched at starting price of Rs 32,999 and if the company sticks to this price then OnePlus 7T will be a winner even before its official launch in India.

