comscore OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV India launch today: How to watch live stream
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV India launch today: How to watch live stream, expected price and specifications
News

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV India launch today: How to watch live stream, expected price and specifications

News

OnePlus 7T is expected to bring big changes to display and design this year. OnePlus TV, on the other hand, might challenge the likes of Samsung and Sony in the premium smart TV segment.

  • Published: September 26, 2019 8:50 AM IST
OnePlus 7T official render Pete Lau 1

OnePlus is set to launch its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7T today. The Chinese smartphone maker is hosting an event where it is expected to unveil the new device. At the event, OnePlus might only launch the 7T with the Pro variant joining at a later stage. It is also likely to launch the OnePlus TV at the event today. Here is everything you need to know.

OnePlus 7T Launch Today: How to watch the live stream

OnePlus 7T launch is being held in India and is expected to be a big step up from its predecessor. The launch event today is being streamed live on YouTube as well OnePlus‘ social media platforms. You can also watch the event live via the link embedded below. The event is expected to start around 8PM IST and if the company steps into TV segment then expect the event to be last longer than usual.

OnePlus 7T: Expected Price and Specifications

Ahead of today’s launch, the OnePlus 7T has been part of multiple leaks revealing key details. OnePlus has also shared some of the key design details of the device. We know that it will feature a circular camera setup as opposed to vertically stacked module seen on OnePlus 7 launched earlier this year. It is also tipped to come with a frost glass finish and a new color option. In terms of specifications, it will get the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform.

The rumors hint at a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed support for Warp Charge 30T claiming it will charge 23 percent faster than its predecessor. It will feature 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel triple rear camera setup and pack a 3,800mAh battery. OnePlus 7T Pro, on the other hand, could be a minor improvement. OnePlus 7 launched starting at Rs 32,999 and OnePlus 7T could be expensive considering that 90Hz display.

OnePlus 7T official renders confirm triple rear camera setup with circular camera bump

Also Read

OnePlus 7T official renders confirm triple rear camera setup with circular camera bump

OnePlus TV: What to expect

The hero product at OnePlus event could easily end up being the new TV. OnePlus has teased a number of features of the upcoming TV ahead of its launch today. We are expecting to see OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro at the event. The Q1 is expected to feature a 55-inch 4K QLED panel while Q1 Pro is expected to get a larger 65-inch panel with 100Hz refresh rate. Both the TVs will use dedicated Gamma co-processors to enhance color reproduction.

These TVs will feature metal construction and might offer a kevlar back finish as well. Both models are likely to be powered by MediaTek MT5670 SoC coupled with Mali G51 graphics processor. There will be 2.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The OnePlus TV Q1 Pro is tipped to include eight built-in speakers with combined sound output of 50W. They will also support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for immersive audio and video experience.

OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro specifications and design leaks ahead of launch next week

Also Read

OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro specifications and design leaks ahead of launch next week

The USP of OnePlus TV, however, is expected to be OxygenOS based on Android TV experience. There could be a number of design tweaks and simplified user interface. The company has teased a remote and a companion app that will allow users to control the TV with their smartphone. OnePlus wants to compete with Sony and Samsung in the premium TV segment and its new TV might bring excitement to the segment.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 26, 2019 8:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV India launch today: How to watch live stream
News
OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV India launch today: How to watch live stream
Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India on October 1

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India on October 1

OnePlus 6, 6T to get Android 10-based open beta this month

News

OnePlus 6, 6T to get Android 10-based open beta this month

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch with Wear OS launched in India; details

Wearables

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch with Wear OS launched in India; details

Most Popular

Vivo U10 First Impressions

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV India launch today: How to watch live stream

Blaupunkt to offer big discounts on TVs during Flipkart sale, prices to start from Rs 5,999

Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India on October 1

OnePlus 6, 6T to get Android 10-based open beta this month

Samsung Galaxy A10s with 3GB RAM now available on sale

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV India launch today: How to watch live stream

News

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV India launch today: How to watch live stream
OnePlus 6, 6T to get Android 10-based open beta this month

News

OnePlus 6, 6T to get Android 10-based open beta this month
OnePlus 6 and 6T get new OxygenOS upgrades; details

News

OnePlus 6 and 6T get new OxygenOS upgrades; details
OnePlus 7T devices will run Android 10 out of the box

News

OnePlus 7T devices will run Android 10 out of the box
OnePlus 7T new Red retail box packaging teased officially, launch on September 26

News

OnePlus 7T new Red retail box packaging teased officially, launch on September 26

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Big Billion Days सेल के दौरान 5,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में मिलेंगे Blaupunkt TV

Android 10 के साथ आने वाला पहला स्मार्टफोन होगा Oneplus 7T, कंपनी के सीईओ ने किया कंफर्म

Amazon Great Indain Festival: 4,000 रुपये के जबरदस्त डिस्काउंट के साथ मिलेगा Samsung Galaxy M30 स्मार्टफोन

itel A46 स्मार्टफोन का 32GB वेरिएंट भारत में 4999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy A10s का 3GB रैम वेरिएंट आज से खरीद के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध


News

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV India launch today: How to watch live stream
News
OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV India launch today: How to watch live stream
Blaupunkt to offer big discounts on TVs during Flipkart sale, prices to start from Rs 5,999

News

Blaupunkt to offer big discounts on TVs during Flipkart sale, prices to start from Rs 5,999
Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India on October 1

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India on October 1
OnePlus 6, 6T to get Android 10-based open beta this month

News

OnePlus 6, 6T to get Android 10-based open beta this month
Samsung Galaxy A10s with 3GB RAM now available on sale

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s with 3GB RAM now available on sale