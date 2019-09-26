OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV India launch today: How to watch live stream

OnePlus is set to launch its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7T today. The Chinese smartphone maker is hosting an event where it is expected to unveil the new device. At the event, OnePlus might only launch the 7T with the Pro variant joining at a later stage. It is also likely to launch the OnePlus TV at the event today. Here is everything you need to know.

OnePlus 7T Launch Today: How to watch the live stream

OnePlus 7T launch is being held in India and is expected to be a big step up from its predecessor. The launch event today is being streamed live on YouTube as well OnePlus‘ social media platforms. You can also watch the event live via the link embedded below. The event is expected to start around 8PM IST and if the company steps into TV segment then expect the event to be last longer than usual.

OnePlus 7T: Expected Price and Specifications

Ahead of today’s launch, the OnePlus 7T has been part of multiple leaks revealing key details. OnePlus has also shared some of the key design details of the device. We know that it will feature a circular camera setup as opposed to vertically stacked module seen on OnePlus 7 launched earlier this year. It is also tipped to come with a frost glass finish and a new color option. In terms of specifications, it will get the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform.

The rumors hint at a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed support for Warp Charge 30T claiming it will charge 23 percent faster than its predecessor. It will feature 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel triple rear camera setup and pack a 3,800mAh battery. OnePlus 7T Pro, on the other hand, could be a minor improvement. OnePlus 7 launched starting at Rs 32,999 and OnePlus 7T could be expensive considering that 90Hz display.

OnePlus TV: What to expect

The hero product at OnePlus event could easily end up being the new TV. OnePlus has teased a number of features of the upcoming TV ahead of its launch today. We are expecting to see OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro at the event. The Q1 is expected to feature a 55-inch 4K QLED panel while Q1 Pro is expected to get a larger 65-inch panel with 100Hz refresh rate. Both the TVs will use dedicated Gamma co-processors to enhance color reproduction.

These TVs will feature metal construction and might offer a kevlar back finish as well. Both models are likely to be powered by MediaTek MT5670 SoC coupled with Mali G51 graphics processor. There will be 2.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The OnePlus TV Q1 Pro is tipped to include eight built-in speakers with combined sound output of 50W. They will also support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for immersive audio and video experience.

The USP of OnePlus TV, however, is expected to be OxygenOS based on Android TV experience. There could be a number of design tweaks and simplified user interface. The company has teased a remote and a companion app that will allow users to control the TV with their smartphone. OnePlus wants to compete with Sony and Samsung in the premium TV segment and its new TV might bring excitement to the segment.