comscore OnePlus 7T and Oppo Find X2 get Netflix HDR video stream support
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7T and Oppo Find X2 get Netflix HDR video stream support
News

OnePlus 7T and Oppo Find X2 get Netflix HDR video stream support

News

The OnePlus 7T and the Oppo Find X2 are listed with HDR support. However, one will not find the McLaren Edition of the 7T Pro on the list.

  • Updated: March 30, 2020 4:13 PM IST
OnePlus 7T Review (2)

The OnePlus 7T and Oppo Find X2 now offers support for Netflix’s HDR video streaming. The hugely popular streaming service has reportedly added these smartphones to its list of HDR support. The OnePlus 7T Pro and the Oppo Find X2 Pro are also listed with HDR support. However, one will not find the McLaren Edition of the 7T Pro on the list.

Related Stories


All the devices can now stream Netflix content in HDR or HD. However, to stream the HDR video content from Netflix, customers need to have subscribed to the highest 4K plan on their account. For you to understand better, HDR (High Dynamic Range) format delivers detailed contrast ratios and color accuracy while streaming videos.

Watch: Realme X50 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs iQOO 3 camera comparison

The mentioned handsets from OnePlus and Oppo are the latest to join the list of phones from Google, Huawei, Xiaomi, and Samsung phones. Besides, the Xiaomi Mi 10 was recently certified by Netflix and supports HD video and HDR10. The feature is a hit or miss for Mi 10 users in China, where the streaming service isn’t very popular. However, for other Mi fans across the globe, this is good news.

OnePlus 7T long-term Review: Still the best in its segment?

Also Read

OnePlus 7T long-term Review: Still the best in its segment?

Netflix HD compatibility means that the device is officially supported by Netflix for streaming content in high definition (HD). Zhang Guoquan, Xiaomi’s Director of Smartphone Software Department, revealed this news. He also revealed that Xiaomi had to send over a unit to Netflix. The company then tested the implementation of Netflix HD on the smartphone, following which the certification was released.

Separately, the company is soon expected to launch the Mi 10 series in India. Its price in China starts from RMB 3999, which is approximately Rs 40,910 in India. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.  The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model of Mi 10 is priced at RMB 4,299 (around Rs 43,980).

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 30, 2020 4:10 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 30, 2020 4:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8 Series set to launch on April 14
News
OnePlus 8 Series set to launch on April 14
Oppo Reno Ace 2 specifications spotted on TENAA

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 specifications spotted on TENAA

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite available for pre-order: Price, features

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite available for pre-order: Price, features

Google begins rolling out new Play Store account switcher

News

Google begins rolling out new Play Store account switcher

Coronavirus: How to donate to the PM CARES fund easily

How To

Coronavirus: How to donate to the PM CARES fund easily

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

OnePlus 8 Series set to launch on April 14

Oppo Reno Ace 2 specifications spotted on TENAA

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite available for pre-order: Price, features

Google begins rolling out new Play Store account switcher

OnePlus confirms Always-on Display feature in future update

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7T and Oppo Find X2 get Netflix HDR video stream support

News

OnePlus 7T and Oppo Find X2 get Netflix HDR video stream support
OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review
OnePlus 7T Pro removed from Chinese official website

News

OnePlus 7T Pro removed from Chinese official website
OnePlus 8 Pro camera specs leaked

News

OnePlus 8 Pro camera specs leaked
Netflix is not spoiling its own shows to fight Coronavirus | BGR India

Entertainment

Netflix is not spoiling its own shows to fight Coronavirus | BGR India

हिंदी समाचार

Coronavirus Lockdown : Airtel देगा 10 रुपये का टाकटाइम और 17 अप्रैल तक फ्री इनकमिंग

Amazon ने इन शहरों में वापस शुरू की डिलीवरी सेवा, लिस्ट में चेक करें अपने शहर का नाम

OnePlus 8 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन 14 अप्रैल को होंगे लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

BSNL लॉकडाउन में दे रही फ्री टॉकटाइम और बढ़ा रही यूजर्स के नंबर की वैधता

Coronavirus संदिग्धों पर इस एप से नजर रख रही गुजरात सरकार

News

OnePlus 8 Series set to launch on April 14
News
OnePlus 8 Series set to launch on April 14
Oppo Reno Ace 2 specifications spotted on TENAA

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 specifications spotted on TENAA
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite available for pre-order: Price, features

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite available for pre-order: Price, features
Google begins rolling out new Play Store account switcher

News

Google begins rolling out new Play Store account switcher
OnePlus confirms Always-on Display feature in future update

News

OnePlus confirms Always-on Display feature in future update