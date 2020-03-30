OnePlus 7T and Oppo Find X2 get Netflix HDR video stream support

The OnePlus 7T and Oppo Find X2 now offers support for Netflix’s HDR video streaming. The hugely popular streaming service has reportedly added these smartphones to its list of HDR support. The OnePlus 7T Pro and the Oppo Find X2 Pro are also listed with HDR support. However, one will not find the McLaren Edition of the 7T Pro on the list.

All the devices can now stream Netflix content in HDR or HD. However, to stream the HDR video content from Netflix, customers need to have subscribed to the highest 4K plan on their account. For you to understand better, HDR (High Dynamic Range) format delivers detailed contrast ratios and color accuracy while streaming videos.

Watch: Realme X50 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs iQOO 3 camera comparison

The mentioned handsets from OnePlus and Oppo are the latest to join the list of phones from Google, Huawei, Xiaomi, and Samsung phones. Besides, the Xiaomi Mi 10 was recently certified by Netflix and supports HD video and HDR10. The feature is a hit or miss for Mi 10 users in China, where the streaming service isn’t very popular. However, for other Mi fans across the globe, this is good news.

Netflix HD compatibility means that the device is officially supported by Netflix for streaming content in high definition (HD). Zhang Guoquan, Xiaomi’s Director of Smartphone Software Department, revealed this news. He also revealed that Xiaomi had to send over a unit to Netflix. The company then tested the implementation of Netflix HD on the smartphone, following which the certification was released.

Separately, the company is soon expected to launch the Mi 10 series in India. Its price in China starts from RMB 3999, which is approximately Rs 40,910 in India. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model of Mi 10 is priced at RMB 4,299 (around Rs 43,980).