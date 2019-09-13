OnePlus 7T series smartphone cases indicate changes in the camera

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus is preparing to launch it’s a mid-year refresh for its current flagship smartphone series. Similar to previous years, the company is expected to launch the T variants got its current OnePlus 7 Series. This will include the highly anticipated OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro. The company has not shared any official details about the upcoming refresh on its social media channels. Instead, the company seems to be focused on its upcoming OnePlus TV. Similar to other T variants, the OnePlus 7T series will also come with minor hardware upgrades while maintaining similar design.

OnePlus 7T series design details

According to a report by GizmoChina, somewhat official-looking cases for the upcoming OnePlus 7T series have leaked online. These cases reveal some new information about the upcoming flagship smartphone series. This leak comes just weeks before the expected launch for the OnePlus 7T series along with the OnePlus TV. As per the report, OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro will come with different camera designs on the back.

First up, let’s talk about the OnePlus 7T Pro camera design. Taking a look at the case, it looks like the 7T Pro will maintain the vertical camera design with some slight changes. One slight change that we can notice is a possible addition of the ToF (Time of Flight) sensor. The leak showcased the Nylon and Karbon case with Kevlar finish for the OnePlus 7T Pro. The report also stated that camera modules will to be similar to what we got in the 7 Pro. Rest of the design including the button placements and cut-out for the pop-up selfie camera module will be similar in the OnePlus 7T series.

The report also shared a case for the less expensive, OnePlus 7T model. Unlike the OnePlus 7T Pro cases, the OnePlus 7T case hints at major design changes for the rear camera module. According to the image, OnePlus 7T is likely to feature a circular camera setup. This is in line with the device renders that surfaced the internet some time back. This also likely hints that OnePlus will upgrade the 7T to triple camera setup. It also hints that the 7T Pro will officially sport a quad-camera setup on the back. Beyond this, the OnePlus 7T series will likely run Snapdragon 855+ with 2K display.