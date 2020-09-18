OnePlus 7T gets a new white color edition: All you need to know

The OnePlus 7T is now available in a new white color edition. Apart from the fresh color finish, there isn’t anything new about the device. This is currently being sold in China and the company is yet to reveal its international availability. The new special edition comes with a white rear panel and a shiny silver frame. To recall, the OnePlus 7T was launched in October 2019. Also Read - OnePlus introduces OnePlus Fridays with exciting offers and deals every week

The device packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, high refresh rate display, AMOLED panel, and more. In China, the device ships with Hydrogen OS Android skin. In India, the OnePlus 7T is currently available with a price label of Rs 37,999. Besides, the company is expected to launch the successor to the 7T soon. It will likely be called OnePlus 8T. Read on to know more about 7T. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N10 5G set to launch with Snapdragon 690: Check expected price, specifications

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

OnePlus 7T: Specifications, features

The OnePlus 7T will come with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display along with FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) resolution. The display also features a 402ppi pixel density, 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and more. OnePlus has also added support for sRGB, and Display P3 color profiles along with 3D corning gorilla glass. The device also supports HDR10+ content playback more than 1,000 nits peak brightness. Design-wise- the display has a waterdrop-style notch that we saw on OnePlus 7. Also Read - OnePlus TV Q1 series now also available on Flipkart, instant discount up to Rs 8,000 for limited period

The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.96GHz. OnePlus has also added Adeno 640 GPU, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage in the device. Another significant change that users will see is the inclusion of the triple rear camera setup. As per the announcement, the rear-camera features a 48-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture. The primary sensor also supports OIS for images and EIS for video stabilization. Other sensors include a 12-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The device comes with a 3,800mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging technology.