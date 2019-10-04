OnePlus 7T gets OxygenOS 10.0.3 update; details, how to download

OnePlus has just rolled out its first software update for its latest flagship smartphone in the market, the OnePlus 7T. Similar to past software upgrades, the company shared details about the update in a dedicated post on OnePlus forums. The update brings the OxygenOS version up to 10.0.3. As part of the details, OnePlus Staff member Manu J provided us with a changelog for the update. The changelog gives us a proper idea about what changes and improvements to expect. Beyond this, the forum post also shared details about the availability of the update.

OnePlus 7T OxygenOS 10.0.3 update details

As per the forum post, the new update will improve two aspects of the device. These include the system and the OnePlus 7T camera. Taking a closer look at the changelog, the update will fix some bugs in the system along with general improvements. In addition, the update will also make improvements to the camera department including improved image quality, stability, and user experience. OnePlus confirmed that this update will come installed right out of the box for new OnePlus 7T devices. Anyone who have made the purchase before his will need to install this on their device.

It also asked users to report any feedback or bugs in the update with the OnePlus Community app. The company noted that it has integrated the Feedback tool for suggestions and bug reports inside the app. The update is rolling out in an incremental manner. This means that the update has only reached a small number of users on the first day. Once the company has confirmed that the update does not contain any hidden bugs, it will roll out for a larger number of users.

Specifications

Features OnePlus 7T Price 37999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ OS Android 10 Display Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,800mAh battery