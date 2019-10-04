comscore OnePlus 7T gets OxygenOS 10.0.3 update; details, how to download
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7T gets its first software update; OxygenOS 10.0.3 starts rolling out
News

OnePlus 7T gets its first software update; OxygenOS 10.0.3 starts rolling out

News

Similar to past software upgrades, the company shared details about the update in a dedicated post on OnePlus forums. The details also include the changelog which gives us a proper idea about what changes and improvements to expect.

  • Published: October 4, 2019 9:50 AM IST
OnePlus 7T Review (1)

OnePlus has just rolled out its first software update for its latest flagship smartphone in the market, the OnePlus 7T. Similar to past software upgrades, the company shared details about the update in a dedicated post on OnePlus forums. The update brings the OxygenOS version up to 10.0.3. As part of the details, OnePlus Staff member Manu J provided us with a changelog for the update. The changelog gives us a proper idea about what changes and improvements to expect. Beyond this, the forum post also shared details about the availability of the update.

OnePlus 7T OxygenOS 10.0.3 update details

As per the forum post, the new update will improve two aspects of the device. These include the system and the OnePlus 7T camera. Taking a closer look at the changelog, the update will fix some bugs in the system along with general improvements. In addition, the update will also make improvements to the camera department including improved image quality, stability, and user experience. OnePlus confirmed that this update will come installed right out of the box for new OnePlus 7T devices. Anyone who have made the purchase before his will need to install this on their device.

OnePlus clocks Rs 500 crore revenue in just 2 days of Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Also Read

OnePlus clocks Rs 500 crore revenue in just 2 days of Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

It also asked users to report any feedback or bugs in the update with the OnePlus Community app. The company noted that it has integrated the Feedback tool for suggestions and bug reports inside the app. The update is rolling out in an incremental manner. This means that the update has only reached a small number of users on the first day. Once the company has confirmed that the update does not contain any hidden bugs, it will roll out for a larger number of users.

Specifications

Features OnePlus 7T
Price 37999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
OS Android 10
Display Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,800mAh battery

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 4, 2019 9:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Band 4's latest software update adds screen off timeout settings
Wearables
Xiaomi Mi Band 4's latest software update adds screen off timeout settings
Samsung Galaxy Fold goes on pre-booking in India: Check price, offers, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold goes on pre-booking in India: Check price, offers, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A20e update rolling out with October 2019 Android security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A20e update rolling out with October 2019 Android security patch

TCL announces price cut on 3 smart TVs in India

Smart TVs

TCL announces price cut on 3 smart TVs in India

Desert Eagle handgun is coming to PUBG Mobile soon

Gaming

Desert Eagle handgun is coming to PUBG Mobile soon

Most Popular

Google Nest Hub Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Tile Mate Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold First Impressions

OnePlus 7T gets OxygenOS 10.0.3 update; details, how to download

Samsung Galaxy Fold goes on pre-booking in India: Check price, offers, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A20e update rolling out with October 2019 Android security patch

Truecaller Voice now supports call waiting feature

Marshall Major III Voice debuts with 60 hour battery and Google Assistant

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7T gets OxygenOS 10.0.3 update; details, how to download

News

OnePlus 7T gets OxygenOS 10.0.3 update; details, how to download
OnePlus 7T Pro India launch date tipped by HDFC

News

OnePlus 7T Pro India launch date tipped by HDFC
OnePlus 7T Review

Review

OnePlus 7T Review
OnePlus clocks Rs 500 crore revenue in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

News

OnePlus clocks Rs 500 crore revenue in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale
OnePlus OxygenOS to feature a number of India-centric features

News

OnePlus OxygenOS to feature a number of India-centric features

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में Samsung Galaxy Fold की प्री-बुकिंग शुरू, 1,64,999 रुपये है कीमत

Flipkart Big Billion Days सेल आखिरी दिन आज, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9 समेत ये 5 स्मार्टफोन हैं बेस्ट डील्स

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale का आज आखिरी दिन: OnePlus 7, iPhone XR समेत ये हैं 5 बेस्ट डील्स

Xiaomi ने Flipkart, Amazon और mi.com की सेल में ढाई लाख से ज्यादा Mi TVs बेचें

Xiaomi Yunmi Travel Electric Cup क्राउडफंडिंग में उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

OnePlus 7T gets OxygenOS 10.0.3 update; details, how to download
News
OnePlus 7T gets OxygenOS 10.0.3 update; details, how to download
Samsung Galaxy Fold goes on pre-booking in India: Check price, offers, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold goes on pre-booking in India: Check price, offers, specifications
Samsung Galaxy A20e update rolling out with October 2019 Android security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A20e update rolling out with October 2019 Android security patch
Truecaller Voice now supports call waiting feature

News

Truecaller Voice now supports call waiting feature
Marshall Major III Voice debuts with 60 hour battery and Google Assistant

News

Marshall Major III Voice debuts with 60 hour battery and Google Assistant