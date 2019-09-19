OnePlus 7T gets listed on Amazon India ahead of September 26 launch

OnePlus has already confirmed September 26 launch date for its upcoming mid-year refresh, the OnePlus 7T series. The company will also be introducing new category of products – Smart TVs – for the first time. Now a week ahead of the launch, Amazon India has listed the OnePlus 7T on its platform, while the OnePlus TV teaser page was already there from quite a while.

OnePlus is expected to launch two new smartphones on September 26, the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. But the latest listing only teases the 7T and not the 7T Pro. We have previously seen a few reports with purported specifications of both the devices, and it’s been said that both phones will feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855+ processor.

Recently the alleged OnePlus 7T had appeared on GeekBench listing revealing key specifications. It carried a OnePlus smartphone with model number “EXSS8865 HD1900”, assumed to be the OnePlus 7T.

OnePlus 7T expected specifications and features

As per previous leaks and GeekBench listing, the smartphone is likely to feature a 6.55-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, and it’ll have a notch. The GeekBench listing noted that the smartphone’s processor will have the base frequency of 1.78 GHz for the Qualcomm SoC, which reportedly is indeed Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform.

The smartphone was also seen carrying the 8GB RAM and Android 10 OS. In terms of GeekBench scores, the alleged Chinese OnePlus 7T clocks 3983 in the single-core test, and recorded 10,967 in the multi-core test.

Watch Video: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

Other rumored specifications suggest that the device would retain the 16-megapixel selfie shooter but will offer a triple rear camera setup. The main camera will use a 48-megapixel sensor paired with a 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel additional camera setup.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7 Price 48999 32999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

