OnePlus 7T gets OxygenOS 10.0.5, OnePlus 7 gets Open Beta 5

  OnePlus 7T gets OxygenOS 10.0.5 stable update while OnePlus 7 series gets OxygenOS Open Beta 5
OnePlus 7T gets OxygenOS 10.0.5 stable update while OnePlus 7 series gets OxygenOS Open Beta 5

Check out all the new features being introduced to OnePlus 7T with OxygenOS 10.0.05 update. OnePlus 7 series also gets Open Beta 5 update.

  Published: November 7, 2019 1:32 PM IST
OnePlus has released OxygenOS 10.0.5 for the OnePlus 7T, two weeks after the release of OxygenOS 10.0.4. The update brings security patch for the month of October and minor tweaks to the system. The previous update brought usual bug fixes for smartphone and system level improvements. It also introduced a new cloud service feature in the Gallery app exclusively for Indian users. OnePlus has announced via a post on OnePlus forums that the new version is now rolling out for the OnePlus 7T.

The OxygenOS 10.0.5 for OnePlus 7T does not bring any significant changes to the system. However, it does address an issue with the double-tap to wake gesture on the device faced by some of its users. The official changelog does not mention any other changes being introduced to OnePlus 7T. The update, like any other update, is being rolled out in a staged manner. It will reach only a small percentage of users at first. The broader roll out of this update is expected in the next few days.

Alongside stable OxygenOS 10.0.5 for OnePlus 7T, OnePlus has also released an update for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. Both the devices are getting OxygenOS Open Beta 5 with minor system improvements. The changelog reveals that the update includes optimizations for the touch experience while gaming. There is also a fix for the navigation bar color in dark mode. It also brings new privacy alerts for applications with permissions access to the camera, location, etc.

OnePlus has also improved stability and fixed known issues with the weather application. The changelog shows optimization of functionality to improve the product experience in emergency rescuer. If you are part of OxygenOS beta channel then you should receive the Open Beta 5 over-the-air update shortly. The company has also released full ROM on the downloads page for those who want to flash the latest beta update.

  • Published Date: November 7, 2019 1:32 PM IST

