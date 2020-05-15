comscore OnePlus 7T gets 960 fps, 4K wide-angle video support | BGR India
OnePlus 7T gets support for 960 fps slow motion and 4K wide-angle video in new beta update

The new OnePlus 7T features that came with the latest beta update we re strangely not mentioned in the changelog.

  • Updated: May 15, 2020 6:33 PM IST
OnePlus 7T Review (10)

The OnePlus 7T recently got the ability to record 4K wide-angle video at 30 frames in a recent update. Along with this, the update also enables a new 960 frames-per-second slow-motion mode that records at 720p. Strangely enough, the feature was not mentioned in the changelog of the new update, even though OnePlus had said in the past that the features were under development. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro camera's pseudo X-ray vision lets you to see through certain plastics

The new “features” were discovered first by Reddit user u/sneakerspark, who saw the change in the latest Open Beta 3. A post from the Redditor brought the 960 frames slow-motion mode to attention. Further, a follow-up reply also added support for the new 4K wide-angle video support. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro OxygenOS 10.5.8 update brings several improvements and security patch

Watch: OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

While the two features have made it onboard the device in the public beta builds, maybe they are not completely ready yet. The features may still need some polishing before OnePlus can include them on a changelog before bringing them out to stable builds. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 sale in India on May 29: Check offers, price, specifications, pre-order details

As pointed out by XDA, it is noteworthy that the 48-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor on the OnePlus 7T doesn’t have the power needed to actually record 960 fps. However, it can record 480 fps footage at 720p. The new 960 fps mode is possible likely because of algorithms that work on frame-interpolation.

The OnePlus 7 Pro also once lacked the support for wide-angle video recording, but the brand implemented it on the device along with the Android 10 update. It is nice to see the company bringing newer features to even some of its older devices despite hardware limitations, via the use of the software.

In other news, it was recently discovered that the OnePlus 8 Pro can actually use its stock camera pp to see through certain plastic materials. This is possible by the use of its fourth color-filter sensor, a part of its quad-rear camera module.

  • Published Date: May 15, 2020 6:29 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 15, 2020 6:33 PM IST

