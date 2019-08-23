comscore OnePlus 7T series leak hints at circular camera setup on the back
OnePlus 7T leak hints at circular camera setup on the back

Blass has tweeted the schematic for OnePlus 7T series in response to a tweet by Ishan Agarwal. Agarwal posted the original tweet about a prototype with a circular camera setup in December 2018.

  Published: August 23, 2019 9:23 AM IST
OnePlus 7T Series Circular camera bump

A number of different rumors have surfaced about the expected refresh of the OnePlus 7 series. According to some reports, OnePlus is planning to launch its upcoming OnePlus 7T series in the next month. Other reports have tried to guess the changes that the company will make with the refresh. However, a new leak has surfaced hinting that OnePlus will add a circular camera setup on the back.

OnePlus 7T series circular camera setup details

These schematics for the upcoming series from OnePlus were leaked by noted leaker Evan Blass on his Twitter account. There is no additional information available about why the company has decided to add a circular camera setup. It is worth noting that Blass has tweeted the schematic in response to a tweet by Ishan Agarwal. Agarwal posted the original tweet about a prototype with a circular camera setup in December 2018. Back then, Agarwal believed that the OnePlus 7 Series was going to feature the circular bump design. The tweet included an image from an internal OnePlus meeting.

The image shows off OnePlus CEO Pete Lau closely inspecting the prototype in his hands. We can also see a potential device render with the circular camera sensor in red color. There is no information available about the switch to a circular setup on the upcoming flagship series. However, it is likely that OnePlus may opt for a quad-camera or even a Penta camera setup on the device.

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro India launch reportedly set for September 26

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro India launch reportedly set for September 26

As previously noted, OnePlus appears to be planning to launch the anticipated refresh on September 26, 2019. However, OnePlus has not really teased or confirmed anything regarding the device in the meantime. We have also reported about potential real-world images of the upcoming series which doesn’t really reveal much. If we are speculating, OnePlus 7T series will likely to be powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC along with possible Android 10-based OxygenOS.

