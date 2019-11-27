comscore OnePlus 7T Metallic Gold color variant leaked: Price, review, features
OnePlus 7T Metallic Gold: Here's a look at a color option which never released

OnePlus 7T launched in two color variants, while the OnePlus 7T Pro launched in one. Turns out there was a third OnePlus 7T color that didn't release. Here are the details.

  Published: November 27, 2019 4:25 PM IST
Image Credit: Weibo

The OnePlus 7T launched with a limited set of color options. Not that any of them were bad, but one feels they didn’t cater to all kinds of buyers. Turns out, there was a color variant that didn’t make it to the final release. It’s called the OnePlus 7T Metallic Gold variant, and here’s what we know about it.

OnePlus 7T Metallic Gold color leaked

The OnePlus 7T launched in Frosted Black and Glacier Blue colors. The OnePlus 7T Pro, on the other hand, launched in Haze Blue color. Now, OnePlus product designer Hao Ran has shared a photo of a third OnePlus 7T color – Metallic Gold. The photo was shared on Chinese social site Weibo, Gizmochina reports.

As per the post, the OnePlus 7T Metallic Gold color was tested before the launch, but never released. Looking at the photo, there’s no denying that this looks like one that will catch a lot of eyeballs. It also looks quite different than the rather sober color options available now. It’s not clear as to why OnePlus didn’t release this color variant. It maybe because the company thought it was too flashy for its general audience.

Features, specifications

Check out the tables below for a detailed look at the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro price in India, features, and specifications.

Features OnePlus 7T OnePlus 7T Pro
Price 37999 53999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC
OS Android 10 Android 10 with OxygenOS
Display Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+ Liquid AMOLED-6.67-inch QHD+-1440×3120 pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage up to 256GB, up to 12GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple – 48MP+8MP+16MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 3,800mAh battery 4085mAh

