OnePlus 7T new Red retail box packaging teased officially, launch on September 26

The company has been actively teasing the upcoming televisions and OnePlus 7T series on social media platforms. Adding to the list, OnePlus CEO and Founder, Pete Lau, on Monday revealed the new red box packaging for the OnePlus 7T.

OnePlus is set to unveil the OnePlus 7T series of smartphones along with new category of products on September 26 globally, including India. The upcoming mid-year refresh of the OnePlus 7T series is likely to include OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones, while the new category of products will be, OnePlus TVs.

The company has been actively teasing the upcoming televisions and OnePlus 7T series on social media platforms. Adding to the list, OnePlus CEO and Founder, Pete Lau, on Monday revealed the new red box packaging for the OnePlus 7T. The tweet notes, “Red and bold, a return to the OnePlus One’s visual design.”

The OnePlus 7T red box image shows slightly taller packaging than the white boxes we have seen with last few OnePlus’ smartphones. The similar tall box packaging also comes in Oppo Reno smartphones, but of course OnePlus’ box styling is different. The package also notes text, “This is the OnePlus 7T. It’s the culmination of all our design and engineering efforts, and crafted for those, who like us, always strive for the very best.”

The smartphone will arrive as successors to the OnePlus 7 which was launched in May. As of now, there are also reports of the OnePlus 7 Pro successor in making, but so far we have only seen teasers of the OnePlus 7T. Last week, Amazon India had listed the OnePlus 7T on its platform, while the OnePlus TV teasers were already there from quite a while. We have previously seen a few reports with purported specifications of the upcoming device, and it’s been said that both phones will feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855+ processor.

OnePlus 7T expected specifications and features

As per previous leaks and GeekBench listing, the smartphone is likely to feature a 6.55-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, and it’ll have a notch. The GeekBench listing noted that the smartphone’s processor will have the base frequency of 1.78 GHz for the Qualcomm SoC, which reportedly is indeed Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform.

The smartphone was also seen carrying the 8GB RAM and Android 10 OS. Other rumored specifications suggest that the device would retain the 16-megapixel selfie shooter but will offer a triple rear camera setup. The main camera will use a 48-megapixel sensor paired with a 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel additional camera setup.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7
Price 48999 32999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

