The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T smartphones have started receiving OxygenOS Open Beta 16 and Open Beta 6 updates. The newly released software updates bring an optimized adaptive brightness curve, new Clock features, and some Game Space additions. Read on to know more about what the latest Oxygen update brings to the table for the OnePlus 7 series.

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 update details

It comes with an Android security patch for the month of July. As per the changelog, the latest software update fixes the issue that double-tap could not wake up the screen in some settings. It optimizes the adaptive brightness curve, and fixes the automatic pull-down issue with unlock screen in ambient display. It even adds "Lap time" and "Split time" title for Stopwatch.

The latest software update adds Moments to store gaming snapshots and screen recordings. In the game space, you will find this in the three-dot menu located on the upper right corner > Moments > Recent/Games. OnePlus has also fixed the bug of unable to receive wireless alarm notifications within a short time despite repetitious trials. Lastly, the update also fixes the abnormal color display at the top area and button of Notes, XDA reports.

To recall, the OnePlus 7T was launched back in September 2019. The device was unveiled with a starting price of Rs 37,999. This price was for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. Currently, the OnePlus 7T is available for Rs 35,999 in India, and it is still one of the best phones in the country. A few days back, the brand launched its latest and more affordable OnePlus Nord in India and other countries. This is the cheapest 5G phone in the market.

Features OnePlus 7T Price 34,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ OS Android 10 Display Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,800mAh battery