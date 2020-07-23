comscore OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 get OxygenOS Open Beta updates
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 get OxygenOS Open Beta 6 and Open Beta 16 updates
News

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 get OxygenOS Open Beta 6 and Open Beta 16 updates

News

The newly released software updates for OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 bring an optimized adaptive brightness curve, new Clock features, and some Game Space additions.

  • Published: July 23, 2020 6:02 PM IST
OnePlus 7T 4

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T smartphones have started receiving OxygenOS Open Beta 16 and Open Beta 6 updates. The newly released software updates bring an optimized adaptive brightness curve, new Clock features, and some Game Space additions. Read on to know more about what the latest Oxygen update brings to the table for the OnePlus 7 series. Also Read - OnePlus Nord update optimizes camera performance: Check details

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 update details

It comes with an Android security patch for the month of July. As per the changelog, the latest software update fixes the issue that double-tap could not wake up the screen in some settings. It optimizes the adaptive brightness curve, and fixes the automatic pull-down issue with unlock screen in ambient display. It even adds “Lap time” and “Split time” title for Stopwatch. Also Read - OnePlus Nord launched in India: Here are the top 5 features of the smartphone

Watch: OnePlus Nord First Look and Unboxing

The latest software update adds Moments to store gaming snapshots and screen recordings. In the game space, you will find this in the three-dot menu located on the upper right corner > Moments > Recent/Games. OnePlus has also fixed the bug of unable to receive wireless alarm notifications within a short time despite repetitious trials. Lastly, the update also fixes the abnormal color display at the top area and button of Notes, XDA reports. Also Read - OnePlus Buds launched in India at Rs 4,990; check details

To recall, the OnePlus 7T was launched back in September 2019. The device was unveiled with a starting price of Rs 37,999. This price was for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. Currently, the OnePlus 7T is available for Rs 35,999 in India, and it is still one of the best phones in the country. A few days back, the brand launched its latest and more affordable OnePlus Nord in India and other countries. This is the cheapest 5G phone in the market.

Features OnePlus 7T
Price 34,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
OS Android 10
Display Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,800mAh battery
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 23, 2020 6:02 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

34999

Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Triple - 48MP + 12MP + 16MP
OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

29999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 detailed leak confirms key specifications ahead of August 5 launch
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 detailed leak confirms key specifications ahead of August 5 launch
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G launched

Avita Liber V with 10th gen processors teased

Laptops

Avita Liber V with 10th gen processors teased

BGR Talks: Head of India - Zoom Video Communications, Sameer Raje

Interviews

BGR Talks: Head of India - Zoom Video Communications, Sameer Raje

Dell launches Alienware m15 R3 and Dell G series gaming laptops in India

Gaming

Dell launches Alienware m15 R3 and Dell G series gaming laptops in India

Most Popular

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Infinix Smart 5 details spotted online, could launch soon

Samsung brings new Android update to Galaxy M31: Check details

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 get OxygenOS updates

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 detailed leak confirms key specifications ahead of August 5 launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G launched

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 get OxygenOS updates

News

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 get OxygenOS updates
Smartphones with curved display that are launched in 2020

Top Products

Smartphones with curved display that are launched in 2020
Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020
Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020
Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Prime Day 2020 सेल में iPhone 11, OnePlus 8, Galaxy M31समेत कई फोन पर मिलेंगे ऑफर

Honor 9S स्मार्टफोन 31 जुलाई को होगा लॉन्च, 10 हजार रुपये से कम हो सकती है कीमत

Huawei Freebuds 3i ईयरबड्स एक्टिव नॉइस कंट्रोल और 3 माइक के साथ भारत में हुए लॉन्च

लॉन्च हुआ दुनिया का सबसे छोटा 4जी स्मार्टफोन Jelly 2, क्रेडिट कार्ड जितना बड़ा है साइज

Vodafone Idea को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से मिली बड़ी राहत, केंद्र को लौटाने होंगे 833 करोड़

Latest Videos

Realme C11 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C11 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

Hands On

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing
BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Features

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu
Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review

Reviews

Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review

News

Infinix Smart 5 details spotted online, could launch soon
News
Infinix Smart 5 details spotted online, could launch soon
Samsung brings new Android update to Galaxy M31: Check details

News

Samsung brings new Android update to Galaxy M31: Check details
OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 get OxygenOS updates

News

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 get OxygenOS updates
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 detailed leak confirms key specifications ahead of August 5 launch

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 detailed leak confirms key specifications ahead of August 5 launch
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G launched

new arrivals in india

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers