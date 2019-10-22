OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are receiving new version of OxygenOS update in India. The company has released OxygenOS 10.0.4 for OnePlus 7T while OnePlus 7T Pro is getting OxygenOS 10.0.3 update. The update is being rolled out in the form of over-the-air update and will reach a small percentage of users today. The broader roll out covering a larger set of devices will happen in the next few days. The company is looking for feedback and will release the update to more users in the coming weeks.

OnePlus 7T Series gets new OxygenOS update

The OxygenOS 10.0.4 for OnePlus 7T and OxygenOS 10.0.3 for OnePlus 7T Pro are incremental software updates. They bring general bug fixes and improvements to the system. OnePlus says it has also optimized the translation accuracy while Indian users get cloud service for gallery. Other change includes optimization for overall communication including network, phone calls and mobile data performance. On the camera, OnePlus has optimized quality of the front camera for better images at night.

To recall, OnePlus 7T Pro received its first OxygenOS update within three days of its global launch. The company then released an update for OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition as well. The update brought general bug fixes and improvements to camera. It brought enhancements to photo quality and improved stability of imaging experience. The OxygenOS 10.0.3.HD01AA for the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is a 106MB download. The update once again shows that OnePlus will continue to refine its devices with software release.

OnePlus 7T with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 37,999 while the 256GB storage model is Rs 39,999. The Pro model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 53,999. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and is available for Rs 58,999. All the three devices come with 90Hz fluid display and Pro models have pop-up selfie camera. They are available for purchase via Amazon India and OnePlus stores.