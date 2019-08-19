comscore OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro India launch dates leaked
OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro India launch reportedly set for September 26

As per a leak, OnePlus’ 7T series will launch in India first, and then the rest of the world. It is also likely to go on sale in the second week of October.

  Published: August 19, 2019 5:32 PM IST
Image Credit: Weibo (via Slashleaks)

The flagship OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are out in the market for a few weeks. Now, the company is working on the ‘T’ variant of these smartphones. OnePlus has traditionally launched these new variants towards the end of the year. But this time things look a bit different. If reports are to be believed, the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro India launch date is set for September end.

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro India launch details

As per tipster Max J., the OnePlus 7T series launch in India could take place as early as September 26. This is just over a month from now. The tipster claims that India will be the first country to see the unveiling of these smartphones. OnePlus will then unveil its flagship smartphones in the US and European countries on October 10. Finally on October 15, the two smartphones will go on sale in all markets.

This will be an interesting break in tradition by OnePlus. As mentioned, it usually launches the ‘T’ series towards the end of the year. This timeline will also break the six months gap OnePlus usually keeps between flagship product launches.

Expected features, specifications

While details are scarce, the upcoming OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are likely to look the same as the smartphones they are succeeding. The one major difference will be under the hood. The current generation smartphones are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. The upcoming devices though will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset. A few reports claim that the company could also improve the two smartphones on the camera front.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7
Price 48999 32999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

  Published Date: August 19, 2019 5:32 PM IST

